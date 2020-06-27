3 Backstage WWE incidents that left Vince McMahon in tears, and 3 times he laughed out loud

Here are 3 backstage moments that made Vince McMahon cry, and 3 that made him laugh.

Vince McMahon has never shied away from expressing himself on TV, as well as in a backstage capacity.

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Vince McMahon

When one looks back at some of the greatest characters to ever come out of pro-wrestling, the Mr. McMahon gimmick is always brought up. Vince McMahon kept himself away from the weekly action for years and was mostly seen behind the announce desk. It all changed in the mid-90s, and Vince slowly began inserting himself into what was going on in the squared circle. He went on to become one of the biggest heels in the business and had memorable feuds with the likes of Stone Cold, Shawn Michaels, and Triple H.

Over the years, there have been tons of instances where Vince McMahon couldn't control his emotions, while there are some that made him laugh out loud. Let's look at all of these moments in detail.

#3 When Vince McMahon cried: Vince learns about Stone Cold's neck injury

Austin and Vince

By the time 1999 was about to come to an end, Stone Cold had become hands-down the biggest Superstar in all of WWE. His rivalry with Vince McMahon was the highlight of the era. At Survivor Series 1999, Austin was set to compete in a Triple Threat match for the WWE title, against The Rock and Triple H. On the same night, Austin was run over by a mystery man in a parking lot. This was done to write him off TV as he was about to undergo neck surgery.

In his book, "The Stone Cold Truth", Austin revealed Vince's reaction when he learned how serious the Rattlesnake's injury was.

J.R went into Vince's office and Vince's eyes were red, and he was wiping the tears from his eyes... he really cared.

Austin came back soon after WrestleMania 16. Three years later, his neck issues forced him to retire as an in-ring competitor, following his WrestleMania 19 encounter with The Rock.

1 / 6 NEXT