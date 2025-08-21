  • home icon
3 Injured stars who'll likely never wrestle for WWE again

By Ishaan Rathi
Published Aug 21, 2025 02:15 GMT
Kevin Owens on RAW [image Credits: WWE.com]

A number of WWE superstars have made a name for themselves by giving everything they have just to entertain fans all around the world. A plethora of stars have proved that they live for the business and have dedicated themselves to the biggest sports entertainment brand in history, WWE.

The Stamford-based company has been doing quite well over the past few months. However, a lot of top names are currently out with an injury. While injuries are just part of the game, some stars have been bruised up so badly that it is highly doubtful that they would ever return to the squared circle. Let’s check out a few names who might not make it back to the WWE ring.

#3. Zoey Stark

Former NXT star Zoey Stark has been out with an injury since May, and her return to the squared circle seems doubtful. The star injured herself during a triple threat match against Kairi Sane and Rhea Ripley, and ended up tearing her ACL, MCL, and meniscus, which ensures that she will be out of the ring for a long time.

While fans expected her rehab to last at least eight months before returning, the star herself took to Instagram to reveal that things haven’t been working well with her knee. The star stated that the injury has become a source of both mental and physical exhaustion. While she didn’t reveal anything about the timeline of her return, the star stated that she was quite frustrated with the conditions.

#2. Big E

Former WWE Champion Big E has been out of action for months now with a neck injury, and since then, it is feared that he might be done with in-ring work. The powerhouse of the New Day appeared on RAW back in December, where he was betrayed and thrown out of the faction by his fellow stablemates, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston, which left the world heartbroken.

Since his injury, Big E has been working with WWE on multiple promotional appearances and behind the desk during the post-show and pre-show updates during premium live events. The former WWE Champion’s render on the official page also shows him in a suit, which raises the speculations of his future in the squared circle.

#1. Former WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens

One of the most disheartening moments in WWE this year was Kevin Owens working hard to get a massive spot on WrestleMania, just to announce that he was set to take time off for surgery, getting his match called off just weeks away from the Show of Shows. Owens had been on the best run of his career over the past few months, but had to leave for neck surgery.

However, Owens didn’t have the surgery. As per the latest update, the former Universal Champion was waiting for his neck to heal naturally, and when asked about a potential return, he stated that he was not sure if he would be able to get back to the squared circle.

While fans have been waiting for these stars to make their comebacks to the ring, only time will tell if their bodies will allow them to return.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
