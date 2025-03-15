3 injured WWE stars and when they may return

Injuries are part and parcel of the average WWE Superstar's grind, which is why there was always a list of injured stars and perpetual discussions of potential returns and possibilities.

Ad

Jade Cargill recently returned from an injury at the Elimination Chamber in Toronto. The Storm has taken the women's division by surprise, adding great intrigue on The Road to WrestleMania.

There are still some prominent names on the injured list, and here, we discuss a potential timeline for each of those WWE Superstars.

#3. Asuka

Asuka suffered a knee injury at Backlash: France last May, where The Kabuki Warriors lost the Women's Tag Team Championship to Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill. It has been over nine months since The Empress of Tomorrow has been seen on TV.

Ad

Trending

However, her hiatus could be ending soon. The 43-year-old veteran teased a return this past week on Instagram, fuelling speculation of a massive comeback. Although it could be saved for the RAW after WrestleMania 41, Triple H may jump the gun.

IYO SKY recently won the Women's World Championship and is embroiled in a massive feud with Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley. Asuka, a good friend of SKY and fellow Damage CTRL member, could be of great help to the new Women's Champion.

Ad

#2. JD McDonagh's WWE return could save The Judgment

Ad

During a match against The War Raiders on RAW in January, JD McDonagh hurt himself after an awkward Moonsault spot at ringside that severely damaged his ribs and a punctured lung. The Irish Ace has not been seen since that loss.

His absence has threatened the stability of The Judgment Day. The once-dominant faction is on the verge of a split, as Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor repeatedly argue, with the topic of a new member becoming a bone of contention.

Ad

Regardless of the situation, McDonagh's return would satisfy both members and restore the group's unity. The Judgment Day may not have to wait for long as the Irish Ace could be back in a month if he is medically cleared by WWE's doctors.

#1. Bronson Reed will hopefully return after WrestleMania season

Ad

"Big" Bronson Reed was spotted in Birmingham recently, raising speculation of his impending return to the ring. The former NXT North American Champion suffered a nasty foot injury during the Men's WarGames match at Survivor Series 2024.

Reed has been active on social media and has confirmed that he will miss WrestleMania 41. However, he was quick to hit the gym and is recovering well. Hence, he could return soon after The Show of Shows.

The Aus-Zilla was in the middle of a sizeable push before he fell with injury, and he would love to pick up where he left off upon his WWE return.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback