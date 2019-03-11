3 interesting botches you probably missed at WWE Fastlane 2019

Asuka defended her SmackDown Women's Championship against Mandy Rose

Fastlane was the final stop on the Road to WrestleMania and the pressure was definitely on. Whilst there were a number of titles on the line, the Champions were aware that they needed to overcome this last test if they had any hopes of walking into WrestleMania as Champions and the challengers stepped up their game for the same reason.

WrestleMania is the biggest show of the year so things are feeling tense in WWE right now, which is why there were a number of slip-ups at Fastlane in Cleveland, Ohio. The final pay-per-view is now in the rearview mirror and the focus turns to WrestleMania, but ahead of next month's show, here are some of the botches that many of the WWE Universe may have missed at Fastlane.

#3. Shinsuke Nakamura sold a kick that didn't land

It was an interesting kickoff show match at Fastlane

Shinsuke Nakamura teamed up with his former rival Rusev to take on the team of Xavier Woods and Big E at Fastlane but The Artist and his new friend came up short in their quest to defeat The New Day.

Mid-way through the match, Xavier Woods looked to deliver a kick to the head of Nakamura whilst he was on the outside of the ring, standing on the apron but he was unable to make any contact since he instead hit the rope. Nakamura would have been aware that the kick didn't land and it was blatantly obvious that it didn't land but he still sold the move.

Later in the match, Woods looked to break up the pinfall to save Big E but before he was able to jump on the cover, his partner kicked out at two so it appeared that both men got their wires crossed.

