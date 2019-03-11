×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

3 interesting botches you probably missed at WWE Fastlane 2019

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
5.78K   //    11 Mar 2019, 15:55 IST

Asuka defended her SmackDown Women's Championship against Mandy Rose
Asuka defended her SmackDown Women's Championship against Mandy Rose

Fastlane was the final stop on the Road to WrestleMania and the pressure was definitely on. Whilst there were a number of titles on the line, the Champions were aware that they needed to overcome this last test if they had any hopes of walking into WrestleMania as Champions and the challengers stepped up their game for the same reason.

WrestleMania is the biggest show of the year so things are feeling tense in WWE right now, which is why there were a number of slip-ups at Fastlane in Cleveland, Ohio. The final pay-per-view is now in the rearview mirror and the focus turns to WrestleMania, but ahead of next month's show, here are some of the botches that many of the WWE Universe may have missed at Fastlane.

#3. Shinsuke Nakamura sold a kick that didn't land

It was an interesting kickoff show match at Fastlane
It was an interesting kickoff show match at Fastlane

Shinsuke Nakamura teamed up with his former rival Rusev to take on the team of Xavier Woods and Big E at Fastlane but The Artist and his new friend came up short in their quest to defeat The New Day.

Mid-way through the match, Xavier Woods looked to deliver a kick to the head of Nakamura whilst he was on the outside of the ring, standing on the apron but he was unable to make any contact since he instead hit the rope. Nakamura would have been aware that the kick didn't land and it was blatantly obvious that it didn't land but he still sold the move.

Later in the match, Woods looked to break up the pinfall to save Big E but before he was able to jump on the cover, his partner kicked out at two so it appeared that both men got their wires crossed.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Fastlane 2019 Asuka Mandy Rose
Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
WWE Fastlane 2019: 4 Potential Finishes For Asuka vs Mandy Rose; SmackDown Women's Championship 
RELATED STORY
3 interesting things about WWE’s Fastlane pay-per-view you probably didn’t know
RELATED STORY
WWE Fastlane: Facts you should know
RELATED STORY
Fastlane 2019: Predicting the outcome of each WWE championship match
RELATED STORY
WWE FastLane 2019: 5 Shockers that would make it interesting
RELATED STORY
WWE Fastlane 2019: 5 Interesting Stats You Need To Know Heading Into The Show 
RELATED STORY
WWE Fastlane 2019: 3 things that should and 3 that shouldn't happen 
RELATED STORY
WWE Fastlane 2019: 2 reasons Mandy Rose should win the SmackDown Women's title and 2 reasons she should not
RELATED STORY
7 things WWE got right at Fastlane 2019
RELATED STORY
WWE FastLane: 5 interesting facts about the PPV
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us