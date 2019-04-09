3 Interesting Observations from the RAW After WrestleMania 35 (April 8, 2019)

A few interesting observations from this week's edition of Monday Night RAW (Apr. 8)

This week's edition of WWE Monday Night RAW (8th April 2019) saw a lot of contrasting moments. Right from The Undertaker's shocking return to Sami Zayn's heel promo after his impromptu match against Finn Balor, last night's episode had it all.

The fallout edition of RAW following WrestleMania 35 had a lot of bold moments. But at the same time, there were also some controversial booking decisions that created a lot of negative attention from the WWE Universe.

While it will be interesting to see how WWE tries to hold on to its viewers post-WrestleMania season, let us take a look at some interesting observations from this week's episode of Monday Night RAW...

#3 It made no sense for The Bar to interrupt Kofi Kingston vs. Seth Rollins

The Bar attacked Kofi Kingston during what was supposed to be a stellar main event

First things first, it is a terrible booking decision to swerve the fans in situations where the two biggest male champions are supposed to face each other in a 'Winner Take All' contest. That is exactly what WWE did last night.

After making an official Champion vs. Champion (Kofi Kingston vs. Seth Rollins) 'Winner Take All' match at the start of last night's show, WWE only swerved the fans during the main event by turning it into a Tag Team Match. It wasn't The Bar's fault here.

Clearly, one of the biggest mistakes made in the writing room while coming up with this idea is that The Bar (Cesaro & Sheamus) does not have any real motivation to interrupt Kofi Kingston vs. Seth Rollins in the first place.

Neither was this possible motivation explained when Cesaro & Sheamus attacked Kofi Kingston during the match itself. The fans absolutely hated this swerve, as evident by the WWE Universe taking over the entire show since that moment. What a disappointing way to end this week's RAW...

