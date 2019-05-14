3 Interesting observations from this week's RAW (May 13, 2019)

Kartik Arry FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 4.08K // 14 May 2019, 21:29 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

A few interesting observations from this week's edition of Monday Night RAW (May 13)

This week's edition of WWE Monday Night RAW (13th May 2019) saw a lot of contrasting moments. Right from Bray Wyatt's insane new look to Braun Strowman and Sami Zayn brawling all over the arena in a chaotic main event, last night's episode had it all.

The show itself turned out to be pretty nonchalant for the most part, and while I was fixated on brushing this week's episode aside as another filler edition of RAW, the Firefly Fun House segment and the Falls Count Anywhere Main Event was worth the wait.

Let us take a look at some interesting observations from this week's episode of Monday Night RAW

#3: Why the Falls Count Anywhere Main Event worked on so many levels

Sami Zayn defeated Braun Strowman to secure a position in the Men's MITB Ladder Match

Without any doubt, last night's Falls Count Anywhere Main Event match was chaotic, to say the least.

But apart from that, it is important to note how cleverly the match was structured in the first place. It makes all the sense in the world for Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin to dismantle the Monster Among Men so as to eliminate the biggest physical threat heading into Money In The Bank.

Even towards the very end, the characters remained true to their core as Corbin left Zayn behind to clash against Strowman's wrath.

We learned that this wasn't an act of justifying heel motivations. Instead, it's every man for himself, even if it means pulling the strings to get the job done.

Zayn might have been booked to win because of Strowman's backstage heat. However, eliminating Strowman from the mix was a nice entertaining twist on the final episode of RAW before this year's Money In The Bank Pay-Per-View.

1 / 3 NEXT