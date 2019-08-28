3 interesting observations from this week's SmackDown Live (August 27, 2019)

A few interesting observations from this week's episode of SmackDown Live (August 27)

From Drake Maverick winning the 24/7 championship to Daniel Bryan and Rowan parting ways after another series of twists in Roman Reigns' latest storyline, this week's edition of WWE SmackDown Live (27th August 2019) featured a lot of contrasting moments.

The episode felt like a mashup of last-minute booking decisions that may or may not have paid off in the end for us fans. But when was the last time the blue brand put forth a show that was deemed as a must-watch episode?

Here are a few interesting observations from this week's edition of SmackDown Live:

#3: Why Daniel Bryan's fate as a character is the biggest talking point after a series of twists

Most likely, the curious case of 'who attacked Roman Reigns' will branch off into next week's programming as well.

By now, it has become quite apparent that the outcome of this angle largely depends upon Daniel Bryan's motivations as a WWE character.

If Bryan has been honest about removing Rowan's name as a potential attacker so far, then it seems like Roman Reigns might have made a huge mistake by spearing the former 'YES' Man last night.

But Rowan's reaction to last night's exposé seemed genuine too. Is there a third party pulling the strings here?

At this point, it seems a little too obvious for Daniel Bryan to be the one who orchestrated these attacks all along. If that is still the case, then it makes no sense to leave the fans hanging in the balance every week.

But if the writers know their ending here, then it looks like nothing is as it seems.

How many twists do the writers have up their sleeve, or will this angle run out of twists and turn into an overcooked mess sooner than later?

