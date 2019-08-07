3 interesting observations from this week's SmackDown Live (August 6, 2019)

A few interesting observations from this week's episode of SmackDown Live (August 6)

From Shane McMahon & Elias ambushing Kevin Owens to Roman Reigns' mysterious attacker's identity being revealed, this week's edition of WWE SmackDown Live (6th August 2019) featured a lot of contrasting moments.

As a whole, I felt that the blue brand missed bits and pieces of what makes RAW somewhat engaging to watch these days. Except for the final cliffhanger from last night's show, it felt that most of the episode was a standard, one-dimensional episode of SmackDown Live.

Here are a few interesting observations from this week's edition of SmackDown Live:

#3 The Trish Stratus-Charlotte Flair promo brings light to the show's long-running problem

Why does it always feel as if SmackDown Live shies away from taking risks to solve the root of their problems? Ironically, the blue brand was known for taking risks following the 2016 WWE Draft.

Focusing back to last night, both Charlotte Flair and Trish Stratus engaged in what seemed like a highly-controlled, back-and-forth dialogue.

We could have seen them address major plot points from their feud, or even a brawl would have been better than seeing Trish Stratus slapping Charlotte Flair without the latter responding in any form.

I have said this countless times before, but SmackDown Live's recent run showcases the fact that their booking tends to be relatively safe when compared to other shows, including Monday Night RAW.

Undoubtedly, the Trish Stratus-Charlotte Flair promo from last night showcased the same aforementioned problem with the blue brand.

The lead writers of the blue brand have tried to implement some change, but that only shows up in bits and pieces, and some of it has been quite bad too (Shelton Benjamin, anybody?).

Nevertheless, let us hope that this Sunday's dream match between Trish Stratus and Charlotte Flair lives up to everyone's expectations, to say the least.

