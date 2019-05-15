3 Interesting observations from this week's SmackDown Live (May 14, 2019)

A few interesting observations from this week's episode of SmackDown Live (May 14)

From Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn ambushing Kofi Kingston to Roman Reigns teaming up with The Usos in a handicap match, this week's edition of WWE SmackDown Live (14th May 2019) featured a lot of contrasting moments indeed.

Last night's episode was serviceable because it is a well-known fact that the writers have chosen to play it safe on the blue brand during the past recent couple of months. Unlike the version of SmackDown Live that used to be bold and daring, we have to sit through episodes that rarely create any major buzz nowadays.

But it is what it is. There is nothing particularly awful or atrocious about SmackDown Live, in fact, the episodes are quite decent, but they rarely leave a mark because of relatively safe booking in recent times.

Nevertheless, here are a few interesting observations you may have missed during this week's edition of SmackDown Live.

#3: How Kofi Kingston's character developed towards the end of the show

Kofi Kingston stood tall by overcoming Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn's ambush

A large part of the Kofi-Owens feud is centered around The New Day, and how the faction might be the main reason why Kofi Kingston is champion in the first place.

Kevin Owens' tirade against Kofi Kingston is largely built around this very aspect too. Is Kofi Kingston dependent on his New Day brothers to retain the WWE Championship?

Last night's episode chose to answer that question partly when Kingston assured Xavier Woods backstage that he could take care of Kevin Owens all by himself.

Later on during the segment itself, just when it seems that Sami and Owens have the upper-hand, Kofi miraculously overcomes the threat all by himself and stands tall at the end of the episode.

This shows us that as a WWE character, Kofi's perseverance might be what it takes for him to deal with foes as a singles competitor.

His character may be independent of the New Day after all, but it does not mean that he needs to let go of his New Day brothers, because that is not who Kofi Kingston is in the end.

