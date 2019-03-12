×
WWE Fastlane 2019: 3 Interesting observations from the PPV

Kartik Arry
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
100   //    12 Mar 2019, 02:05 IST

Here are a few interesting observations from the 2019 Fastlane Pay Per View
Fastlane is a yearly WWE Pay-Per-View that most fans take for granted, given the fact that it is usually the least eventful out of Elimination Chamber, Royal Rumble and WrestleMania.

To its credit, this year's Fastlane left the fans with a lot of talking points, and it also featured a few unexpected moments.

The show was not perfect from start to finish and it also had several faults, but it does leave us with some questions that are worth breaking down as the next few weeks pass us by.

With that being said, here are a few interesting observations from the 2019 Fastlane Pay-Per-View...

#3. Why Shane McMahon probably turned heel

Shane McMahon pulverized The Miz in a shocking post-match assault
Shane McMahon is the heel, and Miz is the babyface this time around. Both of these men have been bitter foes and better allies throughout the course of the past couple of years, but WWE Fastlane 2019 was where things finally escalated for the better.

By now, it is clear that Shane McMahon's character only hid his disappointments and true feelings when it came to teaming up with The Miz. Maybe, The Miz had let him down far too many times to a point where McMahon had to let his frustrations out.

He also avoided a question backstage in true heel fashion, which suggests that Shane would not be apologizing anytime soon. Instead, it would only make sense for him to continue on this egoistic journey from a character standpoint.

For the McMahons, pride always comes first, and if last night's Pay-Per-View was any indication, then The Miz and Shane McMahon are set to clash against each other at WrestleMania 35. Whose side are you on? Sound off in the comments section below.



