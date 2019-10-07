3 Interesting observations from WWE Hell in a Cell 2019

Hell in a Cell 2019 has resulted in fan outrage over its ending

The recently concluded Hell in a Cell Pay-Per-View has left the WWE Universe very disappointed indeed.

A majority of that disappointment arises from a poor match card that featured a lot of filler content, and of course, HIAC 2019 will always be remembered for its outrageous ending in the future.

After a great week of WWE programming, HIAC 2019 might have taken a step back in momentum, and the creative team will probably looking for ways to resolve this mess quickly, as Monday Night RAW looms in the distance.

That being said, there were little instances of great content overshadowed by major blunders, honestly speaking.

Here are a few interesting observations from Hell in a Cell 2019:

#3 Why Roman Reigns and Becky Lynch were primed to win their respective matches during the event

Out of the four pre-announced matches for Hell in a Cell, Roman Reigns and Becky Lynch were featured in two of them.

Reigns teamed up with Daniel Bryan to take on Luke Harper and Erick Rowan, while Lynch fought with Sasha Banks inside Hell in a Cell with the RAW Women's Championship on the line.

While a lot of fans thought Sasha Banks was going to steal the victory last night, Becky Lynch came on top in the end.

Similarly, Harper & Rowan could have been solidified as a unit had they picked a win over Bryan & Reigns last night. But even here, Reigns' team won the bout eventually.

An obvious reason behind this could have been that Roman Reigns & Becky Lynch are the cover stars of WWE 2K20, and Hell in a Cell 2019 was sponsored by the video game itself.

So instead of going for suitable booking options here, half of the Pay-Per-View's pre-announced matches were comically predictable (only four to begin with).

But this wasn't the only reason why HIAC 2019 failed to make a huge impact...

