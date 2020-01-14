3 Interesting observations from WWE RAW (January 13, 2020)

Kartik Arry FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Jan 14, 2020

Jan 14, 2020 IST SHARE

R-Truth made Brock Lesnar laugh during a hilarious segment!

From R-Truth and Brock Lesnar's funny encounter to Buddy Murphy joining Seth Rollins and AOP in an unexpected series of events, this week's edition of RAW (January 13, 2020) featured several contrasting moments.

In what can be best described as a pretty uneventful episode from the Red Brand, the two aforementioned moments made this episode of RAW a decent watch for Pro-Wrestling fans.

Putting Charlotte Flair, Ricochet and The Viking Raiders in exhibition matches without any new developments certainly hindered the episode's potential as well.

Here are a few interesting observations from this week's episode of Monday Night RAW (January 13, 2020).

#3 Buddy Murphy eventually got a bigger push despite losing to Aleister Black again

Aleister Black proved to be one step ahead of Buddy Murphy during their highly anticipated re-match this week.

What I loved about this whole angle is that Murphy sold his devastating loss in the best way possible. Murphy contemplated his future near the barricade, even when Erick Rowan came out to squash a jobber as usual.

Murphy's self-disappointment would play out in the main event, where the Monday Night Messiah, Seth Rollins would ask for Murphy's help to defeat Big Show, Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe in a Fist Fight.

Murphy would join Seth Rollins' clan to help score the victory last night. This also cements him as part of the main event scenario on RAW now.

Advertisement

Under The Beast Slayer's leadership, Murphy could finally make the transition over to high-stakes scenarios instead of being stuck in the pre-show loop. It will be interesting to see how the future will pan out for him with WrestleMania 36 just around the corner.

Ironically, despite losing to Aleister Black in their heated feud, Buddy Murphy actually got the better end of the bargain this time around.

#2 Becky Lynch has risen above a poor booking scenario surrounding the RAW Women's Division in general

Regardless of what you thought about the contract signing segment between Becky Lynch and Asuka last night, the former's passionate speech after being sprayed with the green mist was pretty impressive.

In this case, Becky Lynch's on-screen character is strong enough to make people forget about every other underwhelming aspect of the RAW Women's Division right now.

As good as Asuka is, her onscreen presence is a hit-and-miss portrayal depending on the situation. The division's only undercard feud featuring Charlotte Flair and Sarah Logan - if you can even call it a feud - has nothing going for it right now.

So when you look at things from a broader perspective, Becky Lynch is the only constant in the RAW Women's Division currently. Lynch's character is something fans will constantly root for, irrespective of whether the booking of the entire division is good or not.

One of the ways to solve this problem is by boosting Monday Night RAW's female-centric undercard feuds. Not everyone can face the top champion at once, and that is why other female wrestlers need to be involved in angles where the main objective is something different but as compelling as the RAW Women's Championship.

#1 R-Truth will definitely go down as one of the funniest legends in WWE history

Fans are always divided on whether or not comedy has a place in the professional westling business.

I do believe that comedy is one of the most entertaining and essential aspects of sports entertainment, and R-Truth just so happens to be an all-time legend in that department.

Sure, R-Truth isn't the first name that pops into a fan's mind when asked to list the names of some iconic legends in WWE. But R-Truth has cemented himself as an all-time great by using comedy as a tool to separate himself from legends who became popular for different reasons.

The former 24/7 Champion (as of right now) and Brock Lesnar came face-to-face in a hilarious encounter last night.

R-Truth was under the impression that Paul Heyman was going to be in the Royal Rumble match, and if you thought that was hilarious, then Brock Lesnar made that apparent by completely breaking out of character for an extended period during the segment.

Of course, Lesnar would beat up R-Truth and The Beast Incarnate wouldn't even bother to pin him for the 24/7 Title, which allowed Mojo Rawley to become the new 24/7 Champion later.

R-Truth's hilarious shenanigans were the perfect dose for anyone who accidentally drifted off to sleep during RAW's live broadcast this week.