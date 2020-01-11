3 Interesting observations from WWE SmackDown (January 10, 2020)

Kartik Arry FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Jan 11, 2020

Jan 11, 2020 IST SHARE

John Morrison reunited with The Miz on "Miz TV"!

From John Morrison's appearance on Miz TV to Bray Wyatt's ominous mind games against Daniel Bryan, this week's edition of Friday Night SmackDown (January 10, 2020) featured several contrasting moments.

As always, last night's episode from the Blue Brand was a breezy watch from start-to-finish. Although it wasn't as eventful as some recent shows, there were quite a few interesting plot points to talk about.

It is good to see that SmackDown is at a point where most of their storylines and segments are at the forefront of main roster programming, unlike Monday Night RAW, which consists of several important stars left without a decent feud as of now.

Here are a few interesting observations from this week's edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX (January 10, 2020).

#3: Mandy Rose is simultaneously portraying a heel and a babyface version of herself right now

Otis and Mandy Rose's love angle continued this week, where the latter would apologize to Otis with a cake that had "I'm Sorry" spelled out for the entire WWE Universe to see.

This showed us that Mandy Rose has a genuine side to her Diva-esque personality on live television every week.

The fact that she apologized to Otis instead of hanging around with a star like Dolph Ziggler is a sign of character development here.

But when it comes to in-ring action, Rose is a straight-up heel alongside Sonya Deville (Fire and Desire).

Advertisement

This was evident during last night's episode where Rose would resort to heelish tactics while she faced Alexa Bliss in a singles match. Of course, Heavy Machinery's (Tucker and Otis) interference helped Mandy Rose to pick up a cheap victory against her opponent too.

It is interesting to see Mandy Rose juggling between two distinct personalities in the same episode, and a full babyface turn could be in the cards if she decides to embrace Otis Dozovic as someone more than just a friend in future episodes.

#2: "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt's weakness will play a huge role in the character's eventual downfall

Bray Wyatt continued to mess around with Daniel Bryan throughout last night's episode. Before we knew it, WWE dropped a massive plot tease in a backstage sequence a few moments later.

Ramblin' Rabbit - one of several resident puppets in Bray Wyatt's Firefly Fun House - is often believed to signify Bray Wyatt's dying goodness on television. The rabbit is the only puppet that secretly wants all secrets of The Fiend's evil gimmick to be exposed.

In a last-ditch effort, Ramblin' Rabbit was about to reveal The Fiend's weakness to Daniel Bryan, and before that could happen, Wyatt would "hurt" the rabbit instantly.

Later in the episode, Bryan would open a "gift box" that had Ramblin' Rabbit's gruesome carcass inside.

This was an unexpected turn in Bryan and Wyatt's fantastic feud so far because now we know that just like every other WWE Superstar in history, "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt has a weakness too.

It doesn't matter if Bray Wyatt's evil persona can survive a "million" curb stomps, because even if a lot of fans think that WWE has built up The Fiend to be an undefeatable entity, there is a way to defeat him after all.

Bray Wyatt's "hidden weakness" will definitely be a recurring theme in future episodes, because that is the only way The Fiend's eventual downfall will occur.

#1: Why John Morrison's accidental new identity is neither that of a heel or a babyface

What struck me as quite odd is that in a feud against The New Day, Morrison & Miz make sensible arguments as heels in this case.

During Miz TV, Morrison showcased The A-Lister's struggle to become one of the top stars in this industry and that is why one bad day shouldn't have been a great excuse for fans to turn on The Miz.

John Morrison was so convincing that even some fans in attendance started to cheer both of them again.

Kofi Kingston and Big E would come out to counter their statements, but all they did was paint themselves as classic babyfaces without providing any convincing argument against the heels.

When you look at it from a broader perspective, there is no reason to see John Morrison and The Miz as "bad guys" in this situation except maybe because New Day will always be the "good guys"?

This notable contradiction resulted in some silence and confusion amongst the live crowd on last night's show.

WWE wants you to boo John Morrison & The Miz here, but it doesn't really have to be that way when Morrison is only helping out a friend while making convincing arguments against the WWE Universe at the same time.

What do you think? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.