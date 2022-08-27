3 Interesting things that could happen on RAW before Clash at the Castle 2022 (August 29, 2022) 

On the previous episode of RAW, Trish Stratus and Johnny Gargano made their return to the company to a spectacular ovation. Elsewhere on the show, Dexter Lumis kidnapped The Miz, and IO SKY & Dakota Kai advanced to the Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament finals.

It was another blockbuster edition of WWE's flagship weekly show last week as WWE continued its build towards Clash at the Castle 2022. Fans can expect more of the same when the final RAW before the UK event emanates live from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on August 29, 2022.

WWE has announced that Kurt Angle will be making his return to the company in his hometown during the upcoming episode. On top of that, the Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament finals and a face-off between Seth Rollins and Riddle are also scheduled for Monday night.

On that note, let's take a look at three exciting things that could happen on the go-home episode:

#3. Kurt Angle addresses his hometown before taking out Alpha Academy on RAW

WWE has announced that Kurt Angle will make his sensational return to the company on the upcoming episode of RAW. While speculations of the Hall of Famer returning for one more match are making the rounds on the internet, it seems more like a one-off appearance than anything else at this point.

WWE could have Angle address his hometown before being involved in an angle with mid-card heels. The creative team could have someone like the Alpha Academy confront the former WWE Champion, only to be taken out by him in quick fashion.

#2. Dakota Kai and IYO SKY become the new Women's Tag Team Champions; Sasha Banks & Naomi return

The Women's Tag Team Championship tournament finals between IYO SKY & Dakota Kai vs. Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah is set to take place on the upcoming episode of RAW. While the match is expected to be a banger, the result, however, seems predictable.

If there aren't any last-minute changes, the duo of Kai & SKY are expected to walk out as the new Women's Tag Team Champions on Monday night. However, the odds of WWE revealing their new challengers on the same night are pretty high.

As reported earlier, Sasha Banks and Naomi are rumored to make their return to the company anytime before Clash at the Castle. Thus, WWE could have Dakota Kai & IYO SKY win the Women's Tag Team Titles on the upcoming episode only to be confronted by the former champions.

#1. WWE announces a six-person tag match between Edge, Beth Phoenix & Rey Mysterio vs. The Judgment Day for Clash at the Castle

The previous episode of RAW saw Edge face Damian Priest in the main event. While the Hall of Famer managed to prevail over his former disciple, he was confronted by Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor after the match. This resulted in Edge's wife, Beth Phoenix, coming to the aid of The Rated R Superstar.

Given how things unfolded last week, it seems WWE could be planning a massive six-person tag match between The Judgment Day vs. Edge, Beth Phoenix, and Rey Mysterio for Clash at the Castle. Fans can expect WWE to officially book the aforementioned contest on the upcoming episode of RAW.

Recommended Video: Six WWE Superstars who walked out of the company featuring Sasha Banks:

Guess who wants Vince McMahon to induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame. Click here to find out.

LIVE POLL Q. Are you excited about Kurt Angle's return? Yes No 13 votes so far

Edited by Pratik Singh