3 Interesting things that could happen on the upcoming episode of SmackDown (April 8, 2022)

Scheduled to be hosted by the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the WrestleMania fallout episode of SmackDown promises to be an interesting affair. With RAW following WrestleMania garnering good reviews, WWE has kicked things off on a high note. The company would like to carry on with the same momentum this Friday Night.

As it did on RAW, WWE is expected to lay down the foundation for new feuds and storylines on the upcoming episode of SmackDown.

Who will challenge Roman Reigns for the Unified Universal Championship? What does WWE have in store for mid-card titles? More importantly, what's next for some marquee names of the Blue brand?

Fans can expect the company to answer some of these burning questions and much more on the post-WrestleMania edition of SmackDown. All in all, the upcoming episode promises to be full-on entertainment.

To feed our curiosities for the time being, here are three interesting things that could happen this Friday night:

#3. Madcap Moss is next to challenge Ricochet for the Intercontinental Championship

Madcap Moss' stocks have skyrocketed since winning the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal last week on WrestleMania SmackDown and a huge push seems to be on the cards.

The former 24/7 Champion is rated quite highly backstage, with Paul Heyman labeling him as a future main-eventer. Given Moss is riding high on momentum following his huge win, it would not be surprising if WWE pushes him into the Intercontinental Championship picture.

On another note, WWE seems a bit lost with the Intercontinental Championship. There is no notable feud or storyline revolving around the title. However, this could change on Friday's show.

Creative could have Moss go after Ricochet to lay down the breadcrumbs for a feud for the Intercontinental Championship. Once he gets over among the fans, WWE could turn him into a babyface to pair up against Happy Corbin.

#2. Tommaso Ciampa is the newest member to join SmackDown

After losing to Tony D'Angelo at Stand & Deliver, Tommaso Ciampa bid his goodbye to the NXT. Given that he featured heavily on RAW on the Road to WrestleMania, the former NXT Champion was expected to make his official main roster debut on RAW following WrestleMania 38. While it wasn't meant to be, it could change this Friday Night.

Ciampa could show up on the upcoming episode as the newest member to sign with the Blue brand. Given that SmackDown's roster looks a bit thin compared to RAW, the former NXT Tag Team Champion would be a welcome addition.

The Blackheart clashing against some high-profile names on the blue brand would surely grab a lot of eyeballs.

#1. Drew McIntyre interrupts Roman Reigns to challenge him for the Unified Universal Championship

WWE has announced that the upcoming episode of SmackDown will feature Roman Reigns as his era as the Unified Universal Champion begins on the Blue brand. However, this may not turn out too well for The Tribal Chief.

Given Drew McIntyre is reportedly next in line to challenge Reigns for the Unified Universal Championship, the creative could have him interrupt the champion to challenge him for the title. While Seth Rollins' name has also been thrown out in the mix, McIntyre looks a bit ahead in the number one contender's race.

Come what may, Roman Reings' era as the new Unified Universal Champion is here and it's here to stay, folks.

