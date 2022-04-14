3 Interesting things that could happen on the upcoming episode of SmackDown (April 15, 2022)

The WrestleMania fallout episode of SmackDown received a lukewarm response from the WWE Universe. The event saw Raquel Rodriguez and Gunther move up to the main roster from NXT. On top of that, Roman Reigns ordered The Usos to unify the RAW & SmackDown Tag Team Championship.

While the show was at par, it saw a minimal dip in viewership. WWE would like to bounce back this Friday night when the show emanates from the DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts.

WWE has already announced Ricochet vs. Jinder Mahal for the Intercontinental Championship and Sami Zayn vs. Drew McIntyre for Friday's show. On top of that, fans can expect WWE to hype its upcoming premium event, WrestleMania Backlash.

In this piece, we discuss three interesting things that could happen this Friday night on SmackDown.

#3. Happy Corbin lays waste to Madcap Moss on SmackDown

Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss were featured last week on SmackDown in a special edition of Happy Talk. In a surprising turn of events, the former turned on the latter, blaming him for his loss against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania. However, Moss hit back at Corbin, only for the former United States Champion to retreat.

WWE could have an angry Corbin attack Moss on Friday's show, given how things unfolded last week. The former Lone Wolf could send a stern message to his partner by beating the living daylights out of him. The angle could lead to WWE making their match official for WrestleMania Backlash.

While inexperienced, Madcap Moss has shown his caliber inside the ring, and a good feud against Corbin could elevate him to new heights.

#2. Gunther challenges Ricochet for the Intercontinental Championship

Accompanied by Ludwig Kaiser, Gunther made his main roster debut last week on the Blue brand. The former NXT superstar defeated Joe Alonzo - a local enhancement talent.

On another note, Ricochet is scheduled to defend his Intercontinental Championship against Jinder Mahal this Friday. While the current champion is likely to retain the title, he could have his next challenger before the night's end.

WWE could have Gunther confront Ricochet after his match to challenge him for the Intercontinental Championship. A high-profile feud between two proven performers would certainly add some relevancy to the forgotten mid-card title.

#1. RK-Bro take out The Usos

The Usos defeated Street Profits this week on RAW to set up a huge match with RK-Bro for the unification of RAW & SmackDown Tag Team Titles. The duo then went on to take out the RAW Tag Team Champions, standing tall over them to end the show.

Given how things unfolded, expect RK-Bro to hit back at The Usos on the upcoming episode of the Blue brand. Creative could have Orton and Riddle lay waste to the SmackDown Tag Team Champions to hype their upcoming match.

While WWE has not yet announced a date for the high-profile match, expect it to feature on the WrestleMania Backlash match card.

Who will become the new Unified Tag Team Champions? Do share your thoughts in the comments section.

