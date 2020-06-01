Seth Rollins will host Rey Mysterio's retirement ceremony on the upcoming episode of Raw.

The last episode of WWE's Raw received positive reviews from the critics. While Apollo Crews defeated Andrade to become the new United States Champion, Angel Garza came on top against Kevin Owens in singles action. Truth be told, it's really heartening to see Creative pushing a charismatic talent like Garza.

Furthermore, ending the show on a high with Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre engaging in a brawl was another major highlight of the show. The only issue I, personally had with the show was the segment featuring Ric Flair. In my opinion, WWE could have done a bit more with that as it felt a bit underwhelming, to be hones. Nonetheless, it was a good episode of Raw and WWE would like to continue doing the good work in the coming weeks as well.

While WWE has already announced Seth Rollins hosting Rey Mysterio's retirement ceremony, a huge singles match between Asuka and Charlotte Flair has also been scheduled for the upcoming episode. In addition, Seth Rollins vs Aleister Black and Apollo Crews defending his US Title against an opponent of his choice will also take place this week on Raw.

So without further ado, let's take a look at 3 interesting things which could happen on the upcoming episode of Raw.

#3 Dominick shows up on Raw to defend his father

Dominick could show up to defend Mysterio as he has done in the past.

WWE has already announced that Rey Mysterio will be hanging his boots for good on the upcoming episode of Raw. However, with Seth Rollins the one with the hosting duties, the odds of a potential swerve is quite high.

Given how Mysterio has always been wanting to wrestle alongside his son, plus the speculations of Dominick making an in-ring debut sooner than later, the odds of him showing up on the upcoming episode to defend the 2006 Royal Rumble winner is higher than ever. Furthermore, Rollins mentioning Dominick in his promo has only added fuel to the fire.

WWE could have 'The Beastslayer' and his heel faction (Austin Theory and Buddy Murphy) attack the Lucha Legend only for Dominick to show up to make the save. This would then surely lay down the breadcrumbs for an interesting feud in the near future.

Advertisement

#2 Nia Jax costs Asuka her match against Charlotte Flair

Expect Nia Jax to lay waste to Asuka on the upcoming episode of Raw.

Asuka is scheduled to take on the NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair in a one-on-one matchup on Raw tonight. While it sure looks like a mouthwatering contest, expect Nia Jax to show up to play the spoilsport.

In case you did not know, Nia Jax will take on Asuka for the WWE Raw Women's Championship at Backlash. Thus, potential interference from the challenger to cost the Champion her match against Charlotte would totally make sense.

WWE could have her show up to not only cost Asuka her match against 'The Queen', but she could then go on to beat the living daylights out of the Raw Women's Champion.

Given WWE Backlash is just around the corner and there isn't much buzz surrounding the Raw Women's Championship match, this would be an apt way to grab a lot of eyeballs. Nia Jax decimating Asuka won't only draw her some much-needed heat but would also set up their clash beautifully for June 14.

#1 Seth Rollins and Co. attack Aleister Black

Aleister Black will face Seth Rollins on the upcoming episode of Raw.

Aleister Black will go one-on-one against Seth Rollins on tonight's upcoming episode of Raw. However, the chances of the former emerging victorious are quite dismal. Yes, expect things to turn south sooner than later.

Chances are good that Austin Theory and Buddy Murphy will show up to do Rollins' dirty work. The heel faction could gang-up on Black to absolutely decimate him.

On another note, given Seth Rollins is also scheduled to host Mysterio's retirement ceremony on the same night, it would be interesting to see whether WWE chooses to involve Mysterio and his son in this angle to lay down the breadcrumbs for an interesting feud.

In my opinion, Mysterio joining forces with his son Dominick and Aleister Black to go against Seth Rollins' heel faction would certainly be an intriguing feud in the mid-cards on the flagship show of WWE.