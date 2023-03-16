3 interesting things that could happen on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown (March 17, 2023) 

The previous episode of WWE SmackDown saw Sami Zayn and Cody Rhodes join forces to take out The Usos. Also on the show, Charlotte Flair defeated Shotzi in singles action before firing verbal volleys at Rhea Ripley.

Fans will be hoping for yet another action-packed episode when WWE SmackDown emanates live from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, on March 17, 2023.

WWE has announced that Sheamus will lock horns with Drew McIntyre to determine the new #1 contender for the Intercontinental Championship. Furthermore, fans can expect The Bloodline, Sami Zayn, Charlotte Flair, Drew McIntyre, and Sheamus to be featured in the upcoming episode.

On that note, let's take a look at three things that could happen on Friday's show.

#3. Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair engage in a brawl on WWE SmackDown

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_

sportskeeda.com/wwe/news-i-wai… Rhea Ripley claims recently returned WWE Superstar will be a shell of herself after WrestleMania Rhea Ripley claims recently returned WWE Superstar will be a shell of herself after WrestleManiasportskeeda.com/wwe/news-i-wai…

Rhea Ripley is booked to have a match with Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 for the SmackDown Women's Championship. This came to fruition after The Eradicator of The Judgment Day won the Women's Royal Rumble Match to challenge The Queen for her Championship.

While the duo's feud has been lukewarm so far, this could change if WWE decides to have the pair engage in a brawl. The creative team could have Ripley take verbal shots at The Queen before getting physical on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown.

#2. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus ends in a no contest

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp Gunther. Sheamus. Drew McIntyre. What a Mania match Gunther. Sheamus. Drew McIntyre. What a Mania match

Drew McIntyre and Sheamus are scheduled to face each other in singles action to determine the #1 contender for Gunther's Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 39. This materialized because of the controversial end to the fatal 5-way match last week. The bout ended in a double-pin.

Fans can expect this match to be a banger. However, given that the company is planning to have Gunther defend his title in a triple threat match at the Grandest Stage of Them All, this match could end in a no contest.

This finish would then set up a high-profile triple threat match between Gunther, Sheamus, and McIntyre for WrestleMania.

#1. Kevin Owens reunites with Sami Zayn

Wrestling Pics & Clips @WrestleClips When Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens finally hug it out, its gonna be amazing When Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens finally hug it out, its gonna be amazing https://t.co/rK9zwy93bK

While Sami Zayn has been urging his former friend Kevin Owens to join forces with him in his quest to take down The Bloodline, KO has refused the offer. However, given that the duo is rumored to lock horns with The Usos at WrestleMania 39, a potential reunion seems inevitable.

With The Show of Shows just two weeks ago, the creative team may have The Prizefighter finally reunite with the former Honorary Uce on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown. Owens may show up on Friday night to join forces with Zayn. The duo could then take out The Bloodline to end the show on a high note.

Should Kevin Owens reunite with Sami Zayn? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Could two WWE legends reunite outside WWE? We asked one of them here

Poll : 0 votes