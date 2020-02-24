3 Interesting things which could happen on the upcoming episode of RAW (24 February 2020)

Expect Brock Lesnar to show up on the upcoming episode of Raw.

The last edition of WWE Monday Night RAW received a lukewarm response from both fans and critics.

While Randy Orton looked phenomenal as a heel, his segment with Matt Hardy was a tad underwhelming. Furthermore, Seth Rollins' 'sermon' segment too received mixed responses from the WWE Universe.

Nonetheless, AJ Styles teasing a potential WrestleMania 36 matchup and Charlotte Flair officially announcing Rhea Ripley as her opponent for the Show of Shows were two major talking points of the show.

All in all, it was an average show and WWE would like to bounce back when RAW emanates from Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.

Given this will be the go-home episode of RAW before WWE Super ShowDown, expect WWE to leave no stone unturned in hyping the event.

In this article, we take a look at 3 interesting things that could happen on the episode.

#3 Seth Rollins and Co. attack The Street Profits

Expect Rollins and Co. to annihilate The Street Profits this Monday night on Raw.

On the last episode of Raw, The Street Profits showed up to save Kevin Owens from a brutal attack at the hands of Seth Rollins, Buddy Murphy, and AOP. The duo then joined hands with The Viking Raiders and KO to take out the heels as a retreating Rollins watched from the stage.

Thus, expect an enraged Rollins and Co. to be in the revenge mode on the upcoming episode of Raw. Creative could have 'The Messiah' and his crew annihilate The Street Profits.

On another note, Rollins and Murphy are also scheduled to defend their Raw Tag Team Titles against the duo of Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford at Super ShowDown. Thus, this would certainly hype their match for February 27.

#2 Participants of the gauntlet match engage themselves in a massive brawl

Styles is currently the hot favorite to win the 6-man gauntlet match.

WWE has already announced a huge six-man gauntlet match featuring AJ Styles, Rusev, Andrade, Erick Rowan, R-Truth and Bobby Lashley for the Tuwaiq Trophy at Super Show-Down. Given the event is just four days away, expect WWE to hype the match on the upcoming episode of Raw.

Creative could have all participants (except Andrade given he is still serving his suspension period) engage in a huge brawl with only one man standing tall to end the segment. While this would certainly hype the gauntlet match for February 27, it would also be an entertaining and amusing segment for the fans.

On another note, 'The Phenomenal One' currently looks the hot favorite to win the whole thing and rightfully so, as Styles needs some momentum behind his back before his rumored match against The Undertaker at WrestleMania 36.

#1 Brock Lesnar returns to issue a stern warning

The Beast could be back on the upcoming episode of Raw.

The Beast, Brock Lesnar, will defend his WWE Championship against Ricochet at WWE Super Show-Down. Even though there is not much hype surrounding this matchup, expect all this to change on the upcoming episode of Raw.

WWE could have Lesnar return to issue a stern warning to both Ricochet and Drew McIntyre. I would not be surprised if The Beast once again goes on to take out Ricochet with a devastating F5. However, it would be interesting to see if WWE choose to have McIntyre get involved to make the save.

On another note, even though Lesnar squashing Ricochet on February 27 to earn a quick victory is highly speculated, I, personally don't see that happening. Expect Lesnar to emerge victorious in a hard-fought match at WWE Super ShowDown.