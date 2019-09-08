3 interesting things which could happen on the upcoming episode of RAW (9 September 2019)

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin is scheduled to feature on the upcoming episode of Raw.

The previous edition of WWE Monday Night RAW was a power-packed episode. Given the episode delivered on most fronts, it received positive reviews from both fans and critics.

While Bray Wyatt's Firefly Funhouse was quirky and amusing once again, The OC with Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode standing tall over Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman was another major development of the show. However, Bayley's unexpected heel turn was easily the highlight of the show.

Yes, in case you did not know, The Hugger joined her former partner Sasha Banks to beat the hell out of Becky Lynch to end the show on a shocking note.

Given the positive reviews of this week's episode, WWE would like to continue with their good work when RAW comes live from Madison Square Garden, New York, next week.

While WWE has already announced that Stone Cold will feature on the upcoming episode to moderate the contract signing between Strowman and Rollins, the semifinals for the King of the Ring tournament is also scheduled for this week. Furthermore, WWE has also announced two huge matches for the episode- Bayley and Sasha Banks vs Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair in a tag team matchup & AJ Styles vs Cedric Alexander. Thus, another power-packed episode of WWE's A-show could totally be on the cards.

So, without further ado, let's take a look at 3 interesting things which could happen on the upcoming episode of RAW.

#3 The Fiend attacks "Stone Cold" Steve Austin

It looks to be on the cards.

Well, after the contract signing segment between Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman for their match at Clash of Champions turned chaotic (thanks to an abrupt interruption by The OC), WWE went on to announce that Steve Austin will feature on the next episode of RAW to moderate the same.

However, expect something similar to unfold on the upcoming episode of RAW as the Hall of Famer could become the next victim of the Fiend. Attacking Austin could be Wyatt's way of sending a message to both Rollins and Strowman.

Well, Bray Wyatt addressed the rumors of a potential title match against the Universal Champion at Hell in a Cell during his Firefly Funhouse segment. Thus, a potential main event push for 'The Eater of Worlds' does not look too far.

On top of that, there is no denying the fact that The Fiend loves to attack Legends. Thus, the chances of Stone Cold becoming The Fiend's next victim is higher than ever.

