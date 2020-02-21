3 interesting things which could happen on tonight's episode of SmackDown(21 February 2020)

Goldberg is being advertised for the upcoming episode of SmackDown.

The last week's episode of SmackDown received mixed to positive reviews from both Critics and WWE fans.

From Daniel Bryan being revealed as the mystery partner of Roman Reigns against The Miz and John Morrison to Dolph Ziggler gate crashing Otis' Valentine date, the show had some surprises up its sleeve. Furthermore, Hulk Hogan's segment featuring 'The Fiend' was another major talking point of the show.

Barring a few segments (read 'A moment of Bliss') it was a good show overall and WWE would like to continue with the same momentum when SmackDown emanates from Gila River Arena, Arizona tonight.

While WWE has already announced Carmella vs Naomi to determine the number 1 contender for Bayley's Women Championship at Super Show-Down, Goldberg is also being advertised for tonight's episode. Furthermore, 'A moment of Bliss' segment featuring the Bella Twins jas also been announced for the upcoming episode.

So, without further ado, let's take a look at three interesting things which could happen in tonight's episode of SmackDown.

#3 Carmella defeats Naomi only to be attacked by Bayley

Carmella is likely to defeat Naomi tonight.

Carmella and Naomi will clash against each other on tonight's episode of SmackDown to determine the number 1 contender for SmackDown's Women Championship against Bayley at Super Show-Down.

However, given her existing feud against Bayley in addition to the recent turn of events, expect Carmella to earn a hard-fought victory against the first ever FCW Divas Champion tonight on SmackDown.

Furthermore, given this would be the go-home episode of SmackDown before Super Show-Down, this could lead to Creative having Bayley attack the former 24/7 Champion to hype their match for February 27.

#2 The Bella Twins announced as the new Hall of Fame inductees

This looks to be on the cards.

WWE has announced a special 'A moment of Bliss' segment featuring The Bella Twins for tonight's episode of SmackDown.

While an in-ring return seems a distant possibility, the Bella Twins could be the new inductees in this years' class of Hall of Fame.

Rumor has it that The Bella Twins seem highly likely to be inducted in this years class which already comprises of the NWO and Batista.

To be honest, the duo deserves to be inducted in HOF. I mean, they have been one of the pioneers of the revolution in the Women's Divison in this modern age. Nikki and Brie have played a vital role in shaping up that division in the state that it is today. Thus, their induction would seem totally apt and deserving.

I’ve heard several names talked about for this years Hall of Fame. Was only able to get confirmation on 2 of them as of now, they are: The Bella Twins & Jushin ‘Thunder’ Liger. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) February 12, 2020

#1 The Fiend attacks Goldberg

Will it happen?

Bill Goldberg is being advertised for the upcoming episode of SmackDown. In case you did not know, the former Universal Champion is scheduled to clash against Bray Wyatt for the Universal Championship at WWE Super Show-Down.

As this is going to be the last SmackDown before the pay-per-view, expect WWE to leave no stones unturned in hyping the duos' match for February 27.

Creative could have Goldberg feature to cut an intense promo only to be attacked by 'The Fiend'. While this would certainly grab a lot of eyeballs, it would set up their clash beautifully for Super Show-Down.

On another note, the upcoming week would give us a fair idea of where WWE is headed with Goldberg. While a title run seems a distant possibility, it will be interesting to see whether WWE chooses to lay down the breadcrumbs for an epic WrestleMania matchup against the speculated names in the likes of John Cena or Roman Reigns.