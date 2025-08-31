3 Interferences that could happen at WWE Clash in Paris 2025

We are hours away from WWE Clash in Paris, and fan excitement has already taken over the internet. Some of the biggest names are set to compete in huge showdowns at the premium live event, and a lot of big action is expected to unfold on the company’s PLE return to France.

While the show is quite unpredictable on its own, fans expect some massive interferences to shape the future storylines and matches following Clash in Paris. Although some names are rumored to appear, others are expected to make their presence felt to change the landscape of the storylines. Let’s check out a few interferences that could happen at Clash in Paris.

#3. Roman Reigns could interfere

Roman Reigns is all set for his first singles match at a premium live event since WrestleMania XL at Clash in Paris. The Tribal Chief will collide with the Tribal Thief, Bronson Reed, and fans are very excited to see the action unfold between the two. While Reigns has a match of his own, he could end up interfering as well.

The OTC could make his presence felt during the likely main event, a Fatal Four-Way match featuring Seth Rollins defending his title against Jey Uso, LA Knight, and CM Punk. Considering the heat between both Rollins and Reigns, the latter might appear to cost The Visionary his title, leaving the world stunned.

#2. WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella

Brie Bella has been rumored to make her comeback to WWE for quite some time now, and there couldn’t be a better night than Clash in Paris. The Hall of Famer has already arrived in France, but it’s still unclear if she’s there for her rumored return or just to sit ringside and watch her sister compete.

Her sister, Nikki Bella, is set to challenge Becky Lynch for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship, and fans are very excited for the showdown. Considering the hints fans have noticed over recent weeks, a possible Brie Bella return seems imminent, and the best way for her to make her presence felt would be by helping her sister win the title from The Man.

#1. Brock Lesnar could rewind WWE SummerSlam

SummerSlam Night Two featured the gigantic return of Brock Lesnar, who delivered an F-5 to John Cena to close the show. Since then, Lesnar hasn't appeared yet, but is rumored to face Cena in a singles match at Wrestlepalooza, three weeks from now.

With Lesnar’s potential match set, he could make his presence felt to send a massive message to John Cena. The Beast Incarnate could appear right after Cena wins against Logan Paul, ruining his celebration and delivering another F-5 to the 17-time world champion. This could be the best way to build the story between both men for a possible match at Wrestlepalooza.

With several interferences possible, only time will tell what WWE has in store for the stars next.

