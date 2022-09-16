Megastars, call-ups and title changes? 3 intriguing fan theories for WWE Smackdown

WWE Smackdown is just around the corner and is already highly anticipated for a number of reasons. YouTube sensation Logan Paul is set to make an appearance on the blue brand after an invitation from Chief Content Officer Triple H. New North American champion Solo Sikoa is also expected to bring the title to his new home and cement the Bloodline's dominance.

The Friday Night Show promises some spicy television as the company continues its buildup to Extreme Rules, which is barely three weeks away. While a new challenger could emerge for Intercontinental Champion Gunther, Drew McIntyre and Karrion Kross could finally have a proper face-to-face conforntation.

Without further ado, here are three of the most interesting fan theories that have been circulating in anticipation of tonight's episode of SmackDown.

#3: Carmelo Hayes gets called up to WWE SmackDown

Carmelo Hayes lost the North American championship to Solo Sikoa on Tuesday's episode of NXT. The Street Champ shockingly answered the A Champ's open challenge before defeating him clean for the title. This left the WWE Universe with a lot of questions, since Sikoa was seemingly called up to the main roster at Clash At The Castle.

Many theories have arisen concerning the fate of the NA title and both men. The most obvious direction would be for Sikoa to defend the title on both brands while Hayes pursues the NXT championship. However, some fans believe that Melo's time on the third brand could be cut short and see him land on SmackDown.

One thing is for sure: Wherever he lands in WWE, Carmelo Hayes will be a highlight.

#2: Logan Paul steps up to The Bloodline on his WWE return

Wade☝️ The Permitting TimeKeeper @VocalMercenary #WWERaw twitter.com/TripleH/status… Triple H @TripleH …It just so happens I have a globally televised platform to allow our Superstars to “handle” their issues with one another … consider this an invite for #Smackdown tomorrow night! twitter.com/loganpaul/stat… …It just so happens I have a globally televised platform to allow our Superstars to “handle” their issues with one another … consider this an invite for #Smackdown tomorrow night! twitter.com/loganpaul/stat… I'll echo a tweet I saw earlier. Yall may not like Logan Paul, but him vs Roman Reigns is a big big money making match , just to see Roman annihilate Logan at an early stage of his WWE career. Full send and sign me up for this match. #SmackDown I'll echo a tweet I saw earlier. Yall may not like Logan Paul, but him vs Roman Reigns is a big big money making match , just to see Roman annihilate Logan at an early stage of his WWE career. Full send and sign me up for this match. #SmackDown #WWERaw twitter.com/TripleH/status…

Logan Paul has had a WWE-heavy week. He first hosted Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns on his IMPAULSIVE podcast for an insightful look at The Tribal Chief's psyche. He was then advertised to appear on SmackDown, but no further details were divulged about what plans were in store for him.

Some fans believe the YouTube megastar will be Roman Reigns' next opponent, possibly at an upcoming premium live event in Saudi Arabia. While a section of the WWE Universe believes this to be unfair to many full-time stars waiting for an opportunity, few can deny the buzz it would create. If the Tribal Chief is to extend his reign into the new year, defeating a part-time crossover star would make more sense than stopping a full-time talent's hard-earned momentum.

#1: Sami Zayn brings a title to the Bloodline

Jeremy 'Da Dermy' Lambert @jeremylambert88 Sami Zayn should win the 24/7 Title and proclaim to be the most successful champion in the Bloodline because he literally has to defend his title 24/7. Sami Zayn should win the 24/7 Title and proclaim to be the most successful champion in the Bloodline because he literally has to defend his title 24/7.

After Solo Sikoa's exploits in NXT, Sami Zayn is the only Bloodline member left without a championship. The Honorary Uce's struggle for acceptance in the faction is well-documented, and it looks set to get worse going forward. Without the merit of championship gold, Zayn's place on The Island Of Relevancy will continue to be in doubt.

The obvious solution for The Master Strategist would be to challenge Intercontinental Champion Gunther. This would be a gargantuan task that would almost certainly lead to failure. Going to RAW to challenge the similarly uber-dominant Bobby Lashley would prove just as hard.

The Master Strategist has another option, which is as ridiculous as it is brilliant: The 24/7 title! While it is nowhere near the faction's other championships in magnitude, it would fit Zayn's "odd man out" status perfectly. Who knows, it could even help revive the title in a somewhat more serious capacity!

