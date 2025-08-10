  • home icon
  • WWE
  • 3 John Cena matches unlikely to happen during WWE retirement tour

3 John Cena matches unlikely to happen during WWE retirement tour

By Love Verma
Published Aug 10, 2025 05:04 GMT
John Cena retirement tour is set to end soon. [Image credits: WWE.com]
John Cena's retirement tour is set to end soon. [Image credits: WWE.com]

We are already more than halfway through John Cena's WWE retirement tour. The Cenation Leader had already locked horns with Randy Orton, CM Punk, and Cody Rhodes in his final run. Next, The Franchise Player is set to face Logan Paul at Clash in Paris, and down the road, he will take on Brock Lesnar, too.

Ad

As we are only a few more dates away from Cena ending his retirement tour, there are a few stars against whom the 17-time world champion is unlikely to compete despite fan interest.

In this article, we will discuss three matches that John Cena is unlikely to have during his WWE retirement tour.

Major signs that Roman is leaving WWE soon - Check out!

#3. AJ Styles vs. John Cena might not happen for one last time

AJ Styles and John Cena had delivered incredible matches in the past, but despite the history, both stars are unlikely to clash one last time in WWE. Fans were hoping that at Clash in Paris, The Phenomenal One might lock horns with Cena, especially after Styles got a thunderous pop the last time he was in France.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

However, all the anticipation went downhill when Logan Paul instead announced himself as the veteran's opponent. With this, it seems that Styles vs. Cena might not happen on the 17-time world champion's farewell tour, and there will be no new chapter in their iconic rivalry.

#2. Gunther vs. John Cena

Ad

Gunther vs. John Cena is a dream match for the WWE Universe. There were rumors that The Ring General could be the one to retire John Cena in his final WWE match.

With Gunther written off television due to his nose injury and having already lost the world title, a match between these two now seems unlikely. Also, Cena is part of the SmackDown brand, whereas the Austrian is on Monday Night RAW.

Ad

This brand separation might make it unlikely for the two to compete before the legend retires.

#1. Roman Reigns might not be part of John Cena's WWE retirement tour

Roman Reigns is one of the biggest stars in WWE right now, and he also has a great history with The Cenation Leader. The OTC defeated Cena at SummerSlam 2021 and retained the WWE Universal Championship.

Ad

However, as Cena and Reigns both are now babyfaces, it seems unlikely that they will have one more match. Also, Reigns is currently engaged in a rivalry with Seth Rollins and The Vision, which seems to be a long-term storyline.

Additionally, the Head of the Table will take a break from the company soon due to his Hollywood commitments. All this implies that Roman and Cena might not compete in one more match in the Stamford-based promotion.

About the author
Love Verma

Love Verma

Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.

Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.

Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Arsh Das
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications