3 John Cena matches unlikely to happen during WWE retirement tour

We are already more than halfway through John Cena's WWE retirement tour. The Cenation Leader had already locked horns with Randy Orton, CM Punk, and Cody Rhodes in his final run. Next, The Franchise Player is set to face Logan Paul at Clash in Paris, and down the road, he will take on Brock Lesnar, too.As we are only a few more dates away from Cena ending his retirement tour, there are a few stars against whom the 17-time world champion is unlikely to compete despite fan interest. In this article, we will discuss three matches that John Cena is unlikely to have during his WWE retirement tour.#3. AJ Styles vs. John Cena might not happen for one last timeAJ Styles and John Cena had delivered incredible matches in the past, but despite the history, both stars are unlikely to clash one last time in WWE. Fans were hoping that at Clash in Paris, The Phenomenal One might lock horns with Cena, especially after Styles got a thunderous pop the last time he was in France.However, all the anticipation went downhill when Logan Paul instead announced himself as the veteran's opponent. With this, it seems that Styles vs. Cena might not happen on the 17-time world champion's farewell tour, and there will be no new chapter in their iconic rivalry.#2. Gunther vs. John CenaGunther vs. John Cena is a dream match for the WWE Universe. There were rumors that The Ring General could be the one to retire John Cena in his final WWE match.With Gunther written off television due to his nose injury and having already lost the world title, a match between these two now seems unlikely. Also, Cena is part of the SmackDown brand, whereas the Austrian is on Monday Night RAW.This brand separation might make it unlikely for the two to compete before the legend retires.#1. Roman Reigns might not be part of John Cena's WWE retirement tourRoman Reigns is one of the biggest stars in WWE right now, and he also has a great history with The Cenation Leader. The OTC defeated Cena at SummerSlam 2021 and retained the WWE Universal Championship. However, as Cena and Reigns both are now babyfaces, it seems unlikely that they will have one more match. Also, Reigns is currently engaged in a rivalry with Seth Rollins and The Vision, which seems to be a long-term storyline.Additionally, the Head of the Table will take a break from the company soon due to his Hollywood commitments. All this implies that Roman and Cena might not compete in one more match in the Stamford-based promotion.