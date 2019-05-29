×
3 key options WWE needs to consider in their ensuing battle with AEW

Brad Phillips
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
397   //    29 May 2019, 17:15 IST

Triple H could lead WWE to victory
Triple H could lead WWE to victory

WWE has been on top of the professional wrestling industry since defeating WCW and ECW in 2001 when Vince McMahon bought his competition. Since then, promotions such as Impact Wrestling (formerly TNA), Ring of Honor (ROH), and others have tried to topple WWE but lacked specific attributes. It is evident throughout history that WWE has had its issues with quality and meaningful storylines. Moreover, affording high-quality wrestling matches. However, history has taught fans that WWE always overcomes their mistakes, and usually winds up more improved. 

This May 25th brought fans their first taste of alternative wrestling content with enough support to battle WWE, supplied by the brand new promotion All Elite Wrestling (AEW). Their PPV Double or Nothing afforded excitement on par with that of historical WCW events. Additionally, Jon Moxley formerly known as Dean Ambrose in WWE officially debuted in AEW (watch the video below). With AEW pulling out all the stops it has meant WWE must counter their actions.

Let's explore lucrative options WWE has available to battle AEW. 


#3 A new 'Attitude Era'

Could Sami Zayn lead the new Attitude Era?
Could Sami Zayn lead the new Attitude Era?

WWE was at war with WCW and ECW for television ratings, ultimately leading to the Monday Night Wars. It was a period which sparked perhaps arguably the most well-known aspect of professional wrestling history, the Attitude Era. 

The professional wrestling industry was for the longest time filled with colorful characters, ranging from Surfer Sting to Macho Man Randy Savage. Nevertheless, the times were changing. In 1996, WWE introduced a plethora of new characters to launch a new attitude.

At King of the Ring 1996, Steve Austin would become 'Austin 3:16' beginning his legacy, (watch the video below). In years to come, Austin became synonymous with WWE and arguably helped win their battle against WCW.


Another key performer for WWE was Goldust (Dustin Runnels). The son of legendary Dusty Rhodes, Goldust brought new edgier content to never before seen on television. In later years, this content continued with names like The Rock, Sable, and Chris Jericho.

Ultimately, the Attitude Era afforded arguably the best entertainment value in wrestling history. At present, WWE has a PG rating for its programming. However, with AEW challenging WWE, it is time for the new Attitude Era, especially with the addition of hardcore based wrestlers; Jon Moxley (formely Dean Ambrose) and Jimmy Havoc.

