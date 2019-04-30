3 Last minute predictions for tonight's WWE Raw (29 April 2019)

Did you miss him?

Bray Wyatt is back, and The Eater of Worlds cut a heartfelt promo in which kids' voices could be heard. While it didn't go well with the stockholders, one thing is sure, and that is the impact of this promo.

The promo was received well by fans worldwide who had been anticipating a return since the vignettes of Bray's new friends were shown during Raw. The former leader of The Wyatt Family left us all wanting more, and in the process ensured that we would tune into this week's episode to find out what happens to his segment.

His segment isn't the only important one because today's episode will reveal the names of the contenders for this year's Money in the Bank show.

Without further ado, let's get down to what will transpire on tonight's show:

#3 Bray Wyatt gets a helping hand

I've got your back

Bray Wyatt would require assistance as he faces backlash over his character, so what if he gets his former Wyatt Family member, Luke Harper by his side? Ever since the former Bludgeon Brothers team member made it official that he is planning to move out of the company, he hasn't seen good days.

The wrestler is currently in hot water, as there are rumors that the wrestler's contract may be frozen. In such a scenario, he would require a storyline to make it through. While singles competition may have been on the mind previously, it looks like the revelation of asking for release has made it clear that the wrestler will not be in good books of Vince McMahon.

As reported earlier, the company had great plans for him, but if that doesn't happen, and Luke Harper faces the wrath of the chairman, he can avoid a large part of it by becoming a part of Firefly Fun House.

