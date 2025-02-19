3 legends who were posthumously inducted in the WWE Hall of Fame

The WWE Hall of Fame is a way to honor different legends for their contributions and game-changing impact on professional wrestling. In some cases, this is a way for fans to see notable names again, but in some cases, it is simply to honor their memory.

In the past, the WWE Hall of Fame focused on wrestlers until it opened its doors to other athletes in the sport like in boxing, even adding celebrities from mainstream media. Last year, legendary boxer Muhammad Ali, who passed away in 2016, was inducted by The Undertaker followed by a speech from his widow Lonnie Ali. In the past, a lot of other notable names were inducted posthumously.

For this list, we will look at three legends who were posthumously inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

#3. Chyna was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of D-Generation X

Chyna had arguably the biggest contribution to professional wrestling, especially for women. She redefined what being a female superstar is and even became the first woman to win the Men's Intercontinental Championship. Her diving into the adult film industry after WWE got in the way of a solo induction, but she was still honored in 2019 as a member of D-Generation X.

DX were the headliners of that year's WWE Hall of Fame, composed of Shawm Michaels, Triple H, X-Pac, Road Dogg, and Billy Gunn. Unfortunately, Chyna was no longer with them to celebrate in person, as she passed away in 2016. Still, fans are hoping for a future solo induction for The Ninth Wonder of the World.

#2. Andre the Giant was the inaugural inductee of the WWE Hall of Fame

Andre the Giant redefined what being a giant is in professional wrestling. He served as a special attraction due to his size, but he can still deliver some compelling storytelling like the one with Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania III.

Unsurprisingly, he was chosen as the inaugural inductee. Following his death in 1993, it was announced that he would be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, being the only person who was inducted for that year as well.

#1. Vader was inducted in the 2022 Hall of Fame

Aside from Andre the Giant, another giant that held a prominent place in professional wrestling is Vader. Although not as tall and a giant, he can easily dominate inside the ring and become a multi-time champion in WCW and New Japan.

Vader passed away in 2018 at the age of 63 and in 2022, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame. He was inducted by his only son, Jesse White, and spoke about the legend not only as a wrestler but also as a father.

