3 major Bray Wyatt feuds that could happen if he returns to WWE

A few days ago, former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt posted a series of cryptic tweets, indicating he is ready to return to wrestling. Naturally, this has led to rampant speculation over his second coming in the company.

If Wyatt is to make a comeback to the squared circle, WWE is the likely destination. It is where he honed his craft and showcased his creativity to the world. The setting aligns with The Eater of Worlds and his supernatural style of character building.

WWE would be in for one hell of a summer if it does happen. Despite his release last July, Bray Wyatt is among the biggest stars to appear on RAW and SmackDown in the past few years. His stellar work has captivated fans despite suffering from some questionable booking decisions.

However, it remains anybody's guess whether the two-time Universal Champion will return to WWE. If he does, quite a few exciting storylines are waiting for him. Here are three major feuds Bray Wyatt could have if he comes back.

#3. The Fiend vs. The Demon

This is a true fantasy matchup.

Story continues below ad

This is the dream match that got away.

The company seemingly had plans for 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt to take on 'The Demon' Finn Balor, but the COVID-19 pandemic stopped it from happening. Both stars have faced each other multiple times, including twice at SummerSlam.

Wyatt took on Balor's face-painted alter ego in 2017, while the Irishman was The Fiend's first victim two years later. A rubber match would go down nicely among the fans.

If WWE brings Bray Wyatt back, this match should be a priority. It would help revitalize Finn Balor's Demon persona after his damaging defeat to Roman Reigns at Extreme Rules 2021.

#2. A feud against WWE Hall of Famer Edge and The Judgment Day

Story continues below ad

Several fans want to see Bray Wyatt join The Judgment Day, but he would be better off against the group should The Eater of Worlds return to WWE. Edge should ideally recruit a less established name to his faction, which already boasts Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley in its ranks.

Wyatt has proven to be a great anti-hero in the limited time he's been given a chance in the role. Going up against similar purveyors of darkness can add another layer to his story, with WWE dousing this potential storyline with shenanigans galore.

It would be quite the sight for Wyatt to take on the entire Judgment Day, with him being a great choice to deal Edge his first loss since turning heel this year. Perhaps, The Wyatt Family could begin growing again.

#1. Bray Wyatt and Cody Rhodes have an interesting history

Story continues below ad

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo Cody Rhodes and Husky Harris. Cody Rhodes and Husky Harris. https://t.co/FwYMtUkS0m

At first glance, it doesn't seem like Bray Wyatt has any history with Cody Rhodes. But he does. The American Nightmare was his "pro" on the second season of the game show version of NXT in 2010. Back when Wyatt was known as Husky Harris - The Army Tank with a Ferrari Engine.

That period of his career did not end well, as documented in the Firefly Fun House. As a result, Bray Wyatt could go all the way to his "roots" to truly enjoy a rebirth in WWE.

Story continues below ad

A rivalry with Rhodes would be intriguing, especially with both stars focusing a lot on promos and storytelling. The Fiend can be a menacing detour for Cody on his road to a world title shot against Roman Reigns.

As for a match against The Tribal Chief, Wyatt would be better off staying away from him.

Former WWE star Steve Maclin learns who his Wrestling Showcase opponent is live on the air here.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Bray Wyatt will return to WWE? Yes No 28 votes so far