3 Major questions on everyone's mind heading into WWE SmackDown (09/23/2022)

WWE SmackDown tonight is set to be a stacked event. With Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns set to return to the blue brand, all eyes will be on his feud with Logan Paul. That, however, will be far from the only compelling story on the show.

The buildup to Smackdown Women's Champion Liv Morgan's match against Ronda Rousey at Extreme Rules is expected to kick into high gear. More bouts are expected to be made official for the premium live event as the company keeps an eye on Crown Jewel and Survivor Series: WarGames. There are, however, a few questions on everyone's mind that must be answered by the time the show comes to a close.

Let's dive into these queries in anticipation of the Friday night spectacle:

#3: Which other SmackDown matches will WWE add to Extreme Rules 2022?

Just over 15 days before WWE Extreme Rules, only one match from the SmackDown roster has been announced for the event. Ronda Rousey and Liv Morgan's bout was the first match confirmed for the event. It has since received the namesake "extreme rules" stipulation, with the two women set to take each other to the limit over the women's title.

This leaves the WWE Universe wondering which other matches from the blue brand will be added to the card. Karrion Kross and Drew McIntyre are set to meet face-to-face, while Intercontinental Champion Gunther has yet to find a challenger for the event. Should these superstars be added to the card, the anticipation for Extreme Rules will instantly be elevated.

With only three episodes of SmackDown left until the Philadelphia show, tonight is the night to get out of first gear.

#2: What next for Solo Sikoa after relinquishing the North American Championship?

After Solo Sikoa shockingly won the North American Championship on the September 13 episode of NXT, the WWE Universe was pleasantly surprised. The newest Bloodline member made an immediate impact by bringing more gold to the faction, adding to their unparalleled dominance. Sikoa promised to defend the title on both Tuesday and Friday nights, a move that would have elevated both the champion and championship.

The WWE Universe was shocked when The Street Champion of the Island relinquished the title just one week after winning it. Given The Bloodline's love for hoarding titles, they are unlikely to take this decision lying down. Will Sikoa pursue a main roster title? Will the returning Roman Reigns force him to return to NXT and bring back the gold? Will he be kicked out of the stable? Only time will tell.

#1: What's the next clue in the "White Rabbit" saga?

What's the next chapter of this mysterious tease?

WWE's "White Rabbit" teases have been the talk of the internet wrestling fanbase over the past week. From playing the Jefferson Airplane song of the same name in untelevised events and segments to mysterious QR code clues, fan anticipation surrounding the angle is at an all-time high. Meanwhile, some have come up with incredible theories to solve the mystery, ranging from brilliant to crazy.

One of the clues seemed to point to something happening at 9:23 on 9/23 when SmackDown will be on air. Will another clue be revealed at that time? Will the superstar behind the teases finally reveal himself? Will it be Karrion Kross? Will it be Bray Wyatt? Or The Bunny from Adam Rose's Rosebuds? We can't wait to find out.

