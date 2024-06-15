3 major WWE storylines to merge in Clash at the Castle main event? Exploring the possibilities

WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 is mere hours away and there are a host of tantalizing storylines heading into the PLE in Glasgow, Scotland. A total of three world title matches will take place at the OVO Hydro, and native hero Drew McIntyre will be looking to become the new World Heavyweight Champion.

The Scottish Warrior will challenge Damian Priest for the coveted title and the bout will likely be the main event of the night, given the event is being held on his home soil. The pair might not only have one another to deal with as they are embroiled in other rivalries as well.

Drew McIntyre is amid a long-term feud with CM Punk, who is sidelined with a triceps injury. The Best in the World cost Drew the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL, allowing Priest to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase.

CM Punk has been spotted in Scotland, raising speculation that he will cost McIntyre again. The Second City Saint has been a thorn in his rival's side post-WrestleMania XL, and the pair are seemingly headed for an eventual match down the line when Punk recovers from his injury.

Damian Priest may win, but he could also come close to losing his title through no fault of his own. The Judgment Day, led by The Punisher, is going through a tough period amid Liv Morgan's pursuit of Dominik Mysterio.

The current Women's World Champion is trying to seduce Dirty Dom and get him to leave Rhea Ripley as his on-screen girlfriend. Their current situation could spill out into the main event of Clash at the Castle 2024.

Liv could nearly end up costing Priest the match because Dominik would try to stay clear of her advances. This could lead to a massive post-match argument involving The Judgment Day, with the tensions within the fearsome faction possibly rising even more as the premium live event comes to a close.

Clash at the Castle 2024 should not end there, though, as a new faction is close to debuting. Uncle Howdy's Wyatt 6 appears to be arriving on WWE RAW next week, and they could give a final teaser on the upcoming premium live event in Glasgow, Scotland.

Uncle Howdy and his new group could inform The Judgment Day that they are coming for them. The lights could dim at OVO Hydro, and the late Bray Wyatt's 'Shallow' piano opening could play with a mysterious door opening on the titantron. The Wyatt 6 have been freed, which spells trouble for WWE Superstars.

What events will transpire at Clash at the Castle 2024 remains to be seen.

A reported change to the post-WWE Clash at the Castle show indicates a potentially controversial finish

WWE PLEs have regularly ended with press conferences where Chief Content Officer Triple H and superstars answer questions. It allows journalists to ask either in-story questions or non-kayfabe queries.

This might not occur at Clash at the Castle, as it will reportedly just feature a post-show. The Stamford-based company may not want to continue opening the forum to journalists.

However, the move might also suggest that a controversial finish is planned for the premium live event in Glasgow, Scotland. The most likely end that would result in backlash would be Drew McIntyre losing, although that is largely down to the circumstances.