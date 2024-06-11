4 Signs Dominik Mysterio will take up Liv Morgan's 'offer' on WWE RAW - Not talking to Rhea Ripley, unhappiness & more

The romance storyline between Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan took an interesting new twist tonight on WWE RAW. Morgan approached Mysterio backstage and flirted with him in The Judgment Day's locker room.

Liv Morgan stated that Dominik is too attractive to be calling Rhea Ripley "Mami" and should be with someone willing to call him "daddy." She left her card with Mysterio and stated that if he changed his mind, she would be waiting for Dirty Dom in her hotel room later tonight.

Listed below are four signs Dominik Mysterio will accept Liv Morgan's offer on WWE RAW:

#4. Dominik Mysterio was not adamant that Liv Morgan leave on WWE RAW

Liv Morgan got into The Judgment Day's locker room without issue tonight, and Dominik Mysterio was not convincing in his attempts to get her to leave. She was able to approach him once again and flirt with him, and Mysterio did absolutely nothing about it.

There have been multiple occasions now where Mysterio could have resisted and told Morgan to get away from him. However, the 30-year-old has been able to see right through his claims that he doesn't want her there and continues to play mind games with The Judgment Day member.

#3. There has not been a Rhea Ripley update on WWE RAW

Dominik Mysterio recently claimed on WWE RAW that he was giving Rhea Ripley her space during this entire situation. Rhea Ripey's "ex", backstage interviewer Cathy Kelley, didn't buy Mysterio's claim and wondered why anyone would want to give Mami space.

Mysterio has not provided an update at all on how Ripley is reacting to his odd romance with the Women's World Champion. If the relationship was on good terms, one would assume that Dominik and Ripley would be in regular contact as she recovers from injury.

#2. He didn't throw away the card Liv Morgan gave him

The Judgment Day's Carlito, JD McDonagh, and Finn Balor had a backstage conversation with Dominik Mysterio during tonight's episode of WWE RAW. The 27-year-old admitted that Liv Morgan was in the locker room and showed everyone the card she left him.

However, he didn't toss it aside or put it in a trash bin; he put it on the table in front of his stablemates. However, the hotel room key later disappeared without anyone knowing where it was after Damian Priest asked about its whereabouts tonight on WWE RAW.

#1. Dominik Mysterio has seemingly been unhappy in The Judgment Day

Dominik Mysterio has made some interesting decisions this year that could lead some to believe he's not happy in The Judgment Day anymore.

He went out of his way to go to SmackDown ahead of WWE WrestleMania XL and get involved in Legado Del Fantasma's rivalry with Latino World Order. He did not consult his stablemates about the decision to get involved in the feud and has also been trying to recruit new members to the faction without the approval of Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest.

Mysterio has never captured a singles title on the main roster but has held the North American Championship in NXT. However, he lost the title at Deadline last year and was unhappy with his stablemates because nobody was there to support him. He could still harbor some resentment toward the group, and it could result in him leaving to be with Liv Morgan.

