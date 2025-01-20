3 male WWE Superstars who can enter the 2025 Royal Rumble match at number 1

WWE Royal Rumble is fast approaching, and many fans are anticipating who will win the titular match for a chance at competing for the gold at WrestleMania 41. While entering the Rumble, it is important to guarantee a spot at the premium live event, and so is the position when they will do so.

One of WWE Royal Rumble's highlights will always be the over-the-top-rope Battle Royal, whether from the men's or women's division. The 30th entrant will have the advantage as they won't need to spend much time wrestling, and most stars have already been eliminated. Still, many stars won from the first position, like Rhea Ripley, Shawn Michaels, Edge (AKA Adam Copeland), and more. For this year, another male star can have this impressive record.

Trending

For this list, we will look at the three male WWE Superstars who can enter the 2025 Royal Rumble first.

#3. CM Punk has a lot to prove after last year's Royal Rumble

Expand Tweet

After returning in 2023, CM Punk was set to have a major 2024 by first feuding with Seth Rollins and eventually main event WrestleMania. However, that all changed when he entered the Royal Rumble, where he was injured and had to be written off from television for months. Now, he has a chance at redemption.

Since The Voice of the Voiceless had an unfortunate time at last year's Rumble, he can enter first not only to prove he is still The Best in the World but also to prove himself that last year's accident was only a one-time thing.

#2. John Cena may want to savor his final WWE Royal Rumble

Expand Tweet

John Cena is one of the first stars who declared to enter this year's Men's Royal Rumble match, as it will be his final one before officially retiring as an in-ring star. Due to the momentous event, he may have to check out a lot of agendas for his appearance.

Aside from savoring his final Rumble, The Cenation Leader is keen on ensuring that if he challenges for the title, he will do so by climbing to the top like everybody else and not because it was simply handed to him. Since most of the competitors have been more active than him, he can prove his worth by entering first.

#1. It may be Jacob Fatu's time to stand up for the New Bloodline

Since Solo Sikoa lost the Ula Fala to Roman Reigns on RAW's Netflix premiere in a Tribal Combat, Jacob Fatu has stepped up for the new Bloodline, and it seems like he is no longer functioning under Solo's command. At the Rumble, he can further showcase who he is.

Jacob can enter first for the Rumble and prove that if Solo can no longer step up as the leader of The Bloodline, then Fatu can. Interestingly, he might even get to meet some familiar faces like The Usos and Roman Reigns.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback