3 Matches that should happen at WWE TLC and 3 that should not 

WWE Survivor Series is in the history books with Monday Night RAW winning the battle for brand supremacy this past Sunday. Now the next pay-per-view stop and the last one of this year, WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders, and Chairs, is scheduled to take place on December 20, 2020. WWE TLC will be the first pay-per-view for WWE after moving the ThunderDome from Amway Center to Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

This week on RAW, the plans were laid out for the WWE Championship match at the upcoming pay-per-view. Keith Lee, Riddle, and AJ Styles will battle it out next week to determine the challenger for Drew McIntyre at WWE TLC, although the rumors suggest that it would be Braun Strowman who will eventually be declared the No. 1 contender. In the coming weeks, more matches will be added to the match card of WWE TLC.

Let's take a look at three matches that should happen at WWE TLC and three that should not.

#3 Should happen at WWE TLC: Lana vs. Nia Jax (Tables Match)

One of the most intriguing storylines on Monday Night RAW right now is the one between Lana and Nia Jax. For some reason, Nia Jax decided to put Lana through the announcer's desk two months ago and then did the same for the next nine weeks. The haterade was visible during WWE Survivor Series as well when Jax humiliated Lana by asking her to stand in a corner. Ultimately, Lana managed to become the sole survivor without doing much.

This week on Monday Night RAW, Lana finally broke the 'table streak' and for the first time since the beginning of this angle, got the upper hand over Nia Jax. WWE TLC is sure to have gimmick matches and this looks to be the perfect opportunity to book a Tables Match between Nia Jax and Lana.

Lana putting Nia Jax through a table would be a perfect revenge and establish the former as a babyface who can step up to bullies if WWE is indeed looking to push her properly.