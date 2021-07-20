3 matches that should have happened at Money in the Bank

WWE put on their 11th annual Money in the Bank pay-per-view on Sunday night and the matches did not disappoint. The Money in the Bank concept has changed careers for many stars in the company.

Stars like Edge, Seth Rollins, Carmella, CM Punk, and many more have won the match and gone on to have multiple championship runs.

Sunday’s event was the first pay-per-view event with fans back in full attendance since the beginning of the pandemic. WWE had some exciting matches on the card, but being the first major event since the ThunderDome Era, this would have been the show to pull out all the stops.

Some exciting moments took place and moments that are going to help boost storylines. The unexpected situation that took place was Nikki A.S.H. winning the Women’s Money in the Bank match, as well as Big E's well-deserved win over the competition as he won the Men’s Money in the Bank Match.

Lashley's destruction of Kofi Kingston gave many similarities to many of Brock Lesner’s matches. Roman Reigns defeated Edge with the help of former Shield brother Seth Rollins. Not to mention, the return of John Cena!

All of these things were great but there were a few matches that WWE could have added to just spruce up the card a little bit more. Here are 3 matches that should have been on the Money in the Bank card:

#3 The SmackDown Women's Championship Match should have been on the Money in the Bank Card

Belair vs Carmella

Now, this match was a very exciting match on Friday Night SmackDown, but with Bianca Belair being one of the top stars on the roster, the match would have been a great addition to this card.

Originally, Belair was supposed to defend her championship in a match against Bayley at the show. Bayley was injured in a training exercise in preparation for the return of WWE’s touring schedule. This opened up the opportunity for Carmella to challenge Belair in a match for the Women’s Championship.

As great of a talent as Carmella is, this is still Bianca Belair’s time to shine. Since winning the championship in a match against Sasha Banks at WrestleMania, her career has been on fire. If this match was going to take place, it should have been on a PPV.

Carmella will be getting a rematch on this Friday’s SmackDown. If the plan was always for her to get a rematch, then they could have put the match on the Money in the Bank card and maybe had a smaller caliber match on last Friday’s show.

Either way, there is a great chance that the SmackDown Women’s Championship will be defended on the Summerslam match card.

