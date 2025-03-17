3 Mean things John Cena can say to Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW tonight

John Cena and Cody Rhodes will meet tonight on WWE RAW for the first time since the 2025 Elimination Chamber. While the former character of The Cenation Leader was all about Hustle, Loyalty, and Respect, he can showcase the wrath of his new persona by using some mean words to attack his WrestleMania 41 opponent.

John Cena shocked the world at the 2025 Elimination Chamber when he turned heel after Cody Rhodes turned down The Rock's offer, brutally attacking The American Nightmare. Fans have not seen the 16-time World Champion since then. He didn't even address his actions at the post-Elimination Chamber press conference. Tonight, on WWE RAW, both men will be under one roof again.

In this list, we will look at three mean things John Cena can say to Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW tonight:

#3. John Cena can make it personal by mentioning Dusty Rhodes

Every person who has feuded with Cody Rhodes so far has mentioned his father, Dusty Rhodes, in some capacity. While some used the late wrestler's name to mention how Dusty mentored them better, others outright used The American Dream's name to disrespect the Rhodes family. John Cena may join the latter group tonight.

The Cenation Leader can say that Cody only became the Undisputed WWE Champion due to his family lineage. The Hollywood megastar can even take a page out of The Rock's book and mock the Hall of Famer's death.

#2. He may call Cody Rhodes a knock-off

One possible reason why the Stamford-based promotion pulled the trigger on Cena's heel is that The Franchise Player already has a successor in the form of Cody. The American Nightmare is popular among the young crowd, a top merchandise seller, and the face of the company as its Undisputed WWE Champion, all the characteristics John had when he was a babyface.

Tonight, on WWE RAW, The Greatest of All Time may call Rhodes a cheap knock-off of him, adding that the company will easily replace him now that the 47-year-old is back and has got the entire world buzzing again after what he did in Toronto.

#1. John Cena can make an AEW reference on WWE RAW tonight

Seth Rollins referenced Cody Rhodes' time in AEW during his feud with The American Nightmare when the latter returned to WWE in 2022. Tonight, the 16-time World Champion could use this same formula to get inside the 39-year-old's head.

John could say that he would beat his opponent so badly at WrestleMania 41 that the Stamford-based company would release him, forcing Cody to go crawling back to the company he helped raise in the first place.

