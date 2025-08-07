3 Men WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella was Romantically Linked with in Real Life

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella returned to the squared circle a few months ago and is seemingly in for another legendary ride. The former Divas Champion has been quite active on the roster and has been making headlines with her incredible performances and matches all around the globe.Bella competed in a massive 20-woman battle royal at WWE Evolution II recently, and also featured in other singles matches over the past few weeks. The Hall of Famer confronted Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch on RAW this week, and is seemingly set to compete for a title now.A storyline between Nikki Bella and Becky Lynch wasn’t expected by fans in ages, but it was still wished for by millions around the world. WWE has finally heard all the wishes, and the showdown between two of the greatest women to step foot in the squared circle is set to happen very soon.During their confrontation on RAW, Becky Lynch took a shot at Bella and her former relationship with the legendary John Cena. While it turned out to be a massive blow on the internet, things could get heated up even further in the next few weeks.Nikki Bella has been involved in multiple relationships over the years and has also been married previously, but ended up getting divorced last year. Let’s check out every man Bella has been involved with in a romantic relationship.#3. Dolph ZigglerFollowing her debut in WWE, Nikki Bella found a great friend in Dolph Ziggler. Back in 2008, the two started dating, and fans quickly became aware of their romance. While the couple was never seen together on-screen, they were one of the most renowned couples in the wrestling industry at one point.However, in 2010, Nikki Bella reportedly broke up with the former WWE Champion. While Dolph Ziggler tried to get things back to normal, Bella had moved on from the star.#2. Artem ChigvintsevNikki Bella started dating her partner from Season 25 of Dancing with the Stars back in 2019. In a few months, the couple got engaged, which was followed by Bella giving birth to their son. The couple tied the knot soon after, and Bella’s fans around the world love the pairing.However, in 2024, reports of Artem being charged with domestic violence surfaced on the internet. This was followed by Bella filing for divorce. The couple now shares joint custody of their son.#1. WWE legend John CenaOne of the hottest couples of the wrestling industry at one point was Nikki Bella and John Cena. Both former World Champions and two of the greatest stars in the industry had started dating each other back in 2012. In one of the most viral moments in WWE history, Cena proposed to Bella on TV back in 2017 at WrestleMania.However, just a few weeks before their wedding, the couple called off their engagement, which disheartened millions around the world. John Cena and Nikki Bella are both active on the WWE roster at the same time, and it will be interesting to see if they cross paths in a storyline in the future.