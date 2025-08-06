Former WWE star once tried to kiss Nikki Bella while she was dating John Cena; how did he react?

Nikki Bella and John Cena were one of the most popular couples in WWE back in the day. The two dated for a long period and even got engaged in the middle of the ring at WrestleMania 33 before parting ways. In a shocking moment during their relationship, a former WWE star tried to kiss Bella in Cena's absence. The Cenation Leader had an interesting reaction to it.During the January 19, 2016, episode of Total Divas, former WWE World Champion Dolph Ziggler, who also dated Nikki Bella in the past, confessed his feelings to her despite knowing that she was with Cena. Ziggler said to Bella he could give her the two things she needed: a husband and a child.Things turned south when Ziggler leaned forward to kiss Nikki Bella. She immediately slapped him in rejection, as she felt it was disrespectful to Cena. Later, in the same episode, during their dinner date, the 41-year-old told the legend about the incident, who initially looked surprised and was visibly upset.Later on, the 17-time world champion told The Fearless One that he viewed her as a grown woman, and if she felt a connection with Ziggler, she could pursue it. Cena added that he wouldn't slap The Showoff or challenge him to a street fight, as it was not how things worked for him.&quot;I love you, you know, I treat you as a grown woman, and if you feel that there's a connection there and you want to pursue it, I can't stop you, and I'd be so stupid for trying to. It's not like I'm gonna slap him with an empty white glove and challenge him to a duel on Main Street. It's just not how it works. I don't wanna downplay it, but what can I do?&quot; [41:12 – 41:46 on the WWE Network]Bella and Cena have now moved on with their lives and are happy. The Hall of Famer recently got divorced from her now-ex husband, Artem Chigvintsev, while Cena is married to Shay Shariatzadeh.Nikki Bella may compete in a WWE title match this monthThe Fearless One is back for yet another run in the Stamford-based promotion. She returned in June and made her in-ring return at Evolution 2025 in a Battle Royal, which she lost.The post-SummerSlam edition of RAW saw Nikki Bella confront the reigning Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch. The two got into a verbal back-and-forth, and The Man even insulted Bella, planting the seeds for a future showdown.Bella might face Becky Lynch for her Women's Intercontinental Title at the upcoming Clash in Paris Premium Live Event later this month. Given her popularity and remarkable skill set, it will be thrilling to see how the WWE Hall of Famer's run unfolds in the coming weeks.