3 Mistakes WWE made on NXT after Vengeance Day

WWE NXT opened up with its top champion in the ring after Vengeance Day. It was a great way to start the show after Oba Femi was attacked by masked men just moments after his win over Austin Theory and Grayson Waller.

The show picked up from there as Shawn Michaels and Ava looked to deliver a solid episode. However, it fell apart in several departments due to some major mistakes. Ex-AEW star Ricky Starks signed to the brand and revealed his new name. Ricky Saints doesn’t sound too bad on paper, but he could have kept the original name.

Jordynne Grace also left a mark on the women’s division after making her presence known at Vengeance Day. She got in the right straight away on Tuesday night.

Check out the three mistakes WWE made on the episode of NXT after Vengeance Day.

#3. Oba Femi and Moose’s face-off wasn’t as impactful

Oba Femi kicked off NXT after a successful title defense against Austin Theory and Grayson Waller. He cut a promo, challenging the four men who attacked him after his match to come out and stand toe to toe with him.

Instead of the four masked men, TNA’s Moose walked out to a thunderous ovation. He got into the ring with one of the baddest men in WWE.

Their staredown was great, but the promos ruined it all. Both men aren’t the best on the mic, and they had cliched remarks to get the segment going. Instead, WWE could have ended things with a tease and a face-off, and fans would have instantly known that a match between the two giant stars was coming.

#2. WWE NXT continued feuds post Vengeance Day

WWE NXT Vengeance Day hosted some great matches to put rivalries to rest. One of the big matches put Trick Williams and Eddy Thorpe in a Strap Match.

The match was great, and Thorpe finally picked up a meaningful win. The rivalry could have been put to rest. Instead, the creative team stretched it further on this week’s show.

Meanwhile, the same was the case for Ethan Page and Je’Von Evans. When it looked like Page would kick off a rivalry with Ricky Saints, Evans arrived to send the heel running.

The extended feuds won’t add much to the storylines, and the creative team could have gone a different way instead. Eddy Thorpe could have come up against Ricky Saints right away, while Ethan Page could have targeted another top babyface on NXT.

#1. Jordynne Grace teamed up with the women’s champions

Jordynne Grace teased a future rivalry with NXT Women’s Champion Giulia and Women’s North American Champion Stephanie Vaquer at Vengeance Day. WWE seems to be rushing into a rivalry that can be held back for some time.

The latest edition of NXT saw her team up with Giulia and Vaquer after saving them from an attack by Fatal Influence.

Needless to say, the champions and Grace came out on top with a big win over their opponents. The main story was Jordynee Grace’s debut as a WWE star.

It was surprising to see her work alongside the brand's top women immediately. Instead, she could have entered a rivalry with Fatal Influence on her own and dismantled them individually. Fans can expect her to turn soon and challenge one of the women’s champions for their title.

