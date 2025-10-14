3 Mistakes WWE made on RAW after Crown Jewel

WWE is coming off a successful weekend thanks to a memorable Crown Jewel event and RAW. John Cena and AJ Styles wrestled a match akin to a love letter to the industry.

Stephanie Vaquer put the women's division on notice by becoming the second Women's Crown Jewel Champion. Bronson Reed picked up a shocking win over Roman Reigns, while Seth Rollins finally defeated Cody Rhodes.

Much of the fallout from the PLE played out on RAW, but WWE still made the next three mistakes on the night.

#3. Penta loses to Dominik Mysterio yet again

Dominik has faced Penta numerous times since the former AEW star joined WWE in early 2025. The two clashed in a fatal four-way at WrestleMania 41, with Mysterio winning the Intercontinental title in the clash.

Overall, Penta is 1-4 against Dirty Dom, with most of his losses coming due to cheating or outside interference. It's a frustrating endeavor since Dominik should have lost the belt numerous times over the last few months.

Having Penta consistently lose to the same star also hurts his credibility. Being over with the crowd isn't a good excuse for someone as popular as Penta to lose in every bid for gold against Dirty Dom.

#2. Two huge names are missing from RAW

John Cena hasn't appeared much lately on his Retirement Tour. What was once a highly anticipated final year has turned into a mismatched pattern of having big matches but appearing sporadically to sell them.

He showed up once or twice to build to his Wrestlepalooza match with Brock Lesnar. Cena didn't appear live once to promote his Crown Jewel clash with AJ Styles.

Despite having a great showing, only Styles appeared on RAW. Cena won, yet didn't show up for a brief backstage segment or to set up his next feud.

Roman Reigns lost at the PLE, but always takes off after big events. He had issues with his cousins, but seemed fine after the loss. Both big names missed RAW after Crown Jewel.

#1. Breaking up the Vision too soon

The decision to break up the Vision on RAW after Crown Jewel could have been rushed due to a potential injury to Seth Rollins. The World Heavyweight Champ reportedly suffered a shoulder injury against Rhodes.

Breakker's attack just days after the PLE could have been an audible due to the situation. Whatever the case may be, it feels way too soon to break up the group. The Vision was only formed in late April and has operated for about six months.

It hasn't even been at full strength since Reed joined later than Breakker. Most big groups break up after a year or two together due to the bond formed by the members. That happened with Evolution, the Bloodline, and the Judgment Day.

Even if Rollins is injured, the group could remain together with Breakker still taking over. They keep talking about the future, so that future can come at any time. The Visionary could have appeared as a mouthpiece until he was ready to return.

