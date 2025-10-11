3 Mistakes WWE made on SmackDown before Crown Jewel

The latest SmackDown featured two title matches and a few surprises ahead of Crown Jewel. Sami Zayn faced Shinsuke Nakamura in a US title Open Challenge match, but it was thrown out when Tama Tonga and the MFTs attacked both men.The Wyatt Sicks successfully defended the WWE Tag Team titles against the Street Profits. Solo Sikoa and the MFTs made their presence known after the contest.Tiffany Stratton and Stephanie Vaquer beat Giulia and Kiana James ahead of their Women's Crown Jewel Championship showdown. Aleister Black defeated Damian Priest in a Last Man Standing match to close the show.His real-life wife, Zelina Vega, returned and got between both competitors. It was mostly a success, but WWE made the next three mistakes on SmackDown before Crown Jewel.#3. Not adding another match from SmackDown to Crown JewelSami Zayn has defended the United States title weekly on SmackDown. Another Open Challenge could be added to Crown Jewel at the last minute. As things currently sit, however, the PLE heavily features RAW performers.The only members of the SmackDown roster that are booked are champions Cody Rhodes and Stratton. The other three matches feature RAW feuds. Bronson Reed and Roman Reigns clash in an Australian Street Fight.The Kabuki Warriors face Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY. John Cena battles AJ Styles. Bookers could have saved the tag team title match or booked Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair against Zaria and Sol Ruca.#2. Uncle Howdy is missing again View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhile the Wyatt Sicks have mainly appeared in backstage segments to taunt the Street Profits, Uncle Howdy has been absent from most of the pre-taped promos. He showed up once as Bo Dallas.As the masked alter ego, however, the appearances have been few and far between. The Wyatt Sicks made their entrance on SmackDown with Nikki Cross holding the lantern Uncle Howdy usually carries.He also missed when the MFTs appeared for a staredown with the rest of the Sicks. It could be to set up his eventual return, but nothing has been mentioned as to why he's absent. Had he shown up when Sikoa stood in the middle, the pop would have been loud.#1. Where's Seth Rollins?He may have appeared on the Crown Jewel Kickoff Show earlier in the day, but why didn't Seth Rollins appear on the go-home SmackDown?Belonging to the RAW roster isn't a valid excuse since all four champions have appeared on both shows to sell the Crown Jewel Championship matches.Walking off sold dissension within the Vision, but Paul Heyman didn't show up either. The Visionary was the only star in one of the specialty matches who didn't appear.Most of the buildup to the Crown Jewel Championship matches has been uneven. Could Rollins' missing the show be part of the plan or a true sign of big changes on the horizon?