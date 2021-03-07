3 Mistakes WWE made this week and 3 things they got right: Former champion unleashes new gimmick; Massive WrestleMania feud in works (March 7th, 2021)

This past week was a very eventful one in WWE programming as the Road to WrestleMania 37 continued. From major title changes to spooky supernatural segments, a lot happened on Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown.

We are just two weeks away from WWE Fastlane 2021, the final PPV before WrestleMania. There is still a lot of uncertainty around the match card for the Showcase of Immortals this year and while we did get a few hints of some major plans this week, WWE still needs to do a lot to get the fans hyped.

Let's take a look at three mistakes WWE made this week and three things they got right. Be sure to comment and let us know your thoughts on everything that happened on WWE programming this week.

#3 Mistake WWE made: Is the return of The Fiend being stalled for too long?

It is safe to assume that the WWE Universe is pretty much split about the entire storyline between Randy Orton, Alexa Bliss, and Bray Wyatt right now. Credit where it's due, as WWE is trying to do something new and innovative with all the supernatural elements in the feud, but the question is - are they stalling the return of The Fiend for too long?

For months now, Alexa Bliss has been playing mind games with Randy Orton. The same was the case this week as Randy Orton met with a possessed version of himself through a TV screen during a backstage segment. The entire visual of Orton speaking in the voice of The Fiend was intriguing, but it didn't really accomplish much. We are surely heading towards a WrestleMania clash between Randy Orton and The Fiend, but WWE needs to move the storyline forward and let The Fiend return.

#3 WWE got right: A massive WrestleMania feud in works for Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman is one of the major Superstars on RAW and WWE teased a massive WrestleMania feud for him this week. The Monster Among Men has been at odds with Adam Pearce and Shane McMahon recently and the same continued this week.

Shane McMahon made Adam Pearce and Braun Strowman team up this week to challenge the RAW Tag Team Champions, Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin. It almost seemed as if Strowman would win the titles single-handedly (like he has done in the past), only for Shane to force Pearce to tag in, who was rolled up and pinned by Benjamin. There are clear tensions between Strowman and Shane McMahon, and the two are likely headed for a massive WrestleMania showdown.

