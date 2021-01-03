3 Mistakes WWE made this week and 3 things they got right: Huge return canceled, Massive cliffhanger at the end of RAW (January 3rd, 2021)

This week, WWE presented its final Monday Night RAW of 2020 and the first Friday Night SmackDown of 2021. With the arrival of the new year, we are heading closer to the beginning of the Road to WrestleMania 37. With WWE Royal Rumble 2021 less than a month away, a lot happened on both the Red as well as the Blue brand this week. RAW saw a slight rise in ratings while SmackDown couldn't continue its amazing ratings from last week and fell below.

In this article, let's take a look at three mistakes WWE made this week and three things they got right. Be sure to comment down and let us know your thoughts and opinions on the current product.

#3 Mistake WWE made: Advertising the return of Seth Rollins for SmackDown and then canceling it

So, did @WWEonFOX lie about Seth Rollins returning, or did the WWE cancel all plans for Seth Rollins to return this Friday? — Tribal Chief Meltzer📡 (@Inku12134032) December 30, 2020

There was a massive hype after WWE announced that Seth Rollins will be returning on the first episode of SmackDown this week. Fans started speculating whether he'll continue his feud against the Mysterio family upon his return or go after someone else.

However, ahead of the show this week, WWE abruptly deleted all the videos and tweets advertising his return. Seth Rollins didn't return on SmackDown and there was no mention of him. While fans were surely let down, we just hope that everything is fine Rollins.

#3 WWE got right: The return of Sonya Deville

While Seth Rollins' return never materialized, there was another massive return this week which no one saw coming. Yes, Sonya Deville is back on SmackDown. While it was just a small segment, it surely was great to see Sonya Deville back as she could become a top heel on the Blue brand in the coming weeks and months.

Of course, there were questions on how Deville could return so quickly, that too on the same brand, after losing a 'Loser leaves WWE' match at WWE SummerSlam 2020 against Mandy Rose. But, considering all the troubles Deville has gone through in her personal life in the last few months, fans could put this technicality aside and enjoy her new run. Who do you think will she go after?