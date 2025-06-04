3 Mistakes WWE must not make at Money in the Bank 2025

WWE Money in the Bank 2025 will emanate from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, on June 7. Crammed between a ton of major shows over the summer and a major dip in the quality and reception to the product, this show simply cannot afford to underdeliver.

That means making the right calls—but also avoiding the wrong ones. Given Triple H’s inconsistent track record with the Money in the Bank concept, the PLE will be an interesting case study on how he looks at the future of WWE and how in sync he is with fans.

Thus, in this article, we shall look at three mistakes that WWE must not make at the MITB PLE this Saturday:

#3. Another same-day cash-in (whether successful or failed) must not happen at Money in the Bank

The women’s Money in the Bank briefcase boasts a perfect conversion rate, but a troubling pattern has emerged: several winners have cashed in on the same night. Meanwhile, the men's contract, once almost a sure-shot path to a world title win, has lost a lot of its efficacy in recent years. Last year, Drew McIntyre won the briefcase, only for his cash-in attempt during the World Heavyweight Title clash between Seth Rollins and Damian Priest later that night to be thwarted and rendered fruitless by one CM Punk.

Neither IYO SKY nor Tiffany Stratton is on the card this Saturday, but both John Cena and Jey Uso are, and they will be on opposite sides in the main event. This makes the match a perfect opportunity for the probable winner, Seth Rollins, to cash in the contract on Jey Uso during or after the main event and pull off another heist, while also potentially allying his faction with John Cena.

However, this would once again kill the chances of building any intrigue around the Money in the Bank contract and potential conflict in Seth Rollins' faction. Plus, given the number of moving pieces in the main event, complicating the WWE main event scene further could be a disastrous road to take.

Gunther's upcoming World Heavyweight Title bout against Uso would be the better place to cash in the contract if Rollins does win the briefcase. As for a failed cash-in, whether at the show or anywhere down the road, it would obviously be a complete waste of the briefcase for the second year in a row and perhaps irrevocably damage the idea of an MITB contract.

#2. Rhea Ripley must not win the Women's MITB contract

Rhea Ripley is by far the biggest superstar in the 2025 Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match field and perhaps the biggest female star in WWE today. This is precisely why she must not win the MITB contract. She doesn’t need the briefcase. Ripley is already locked into a slow-burn story with the reigning WWE Women’s World Champion, IYO SKY.

A high-profile match between them—possibly at SummerSlam or Evolution—is likely on the horizon. Having Ripley win the contract only to cash in on a weakened champion would feel completely off-brand. Turning her heel for such a moment would be a tone-deaf move, especially given her mainstream crossover appeal and her significance to the WWE–Netflix relationship.

Even if she were to announce a cash-in in advance, that still defeats the purpose of the briefcase and wastes a golden opportunity for others in the match. The field consists of three super-talented NXT call-ups in Roxanne Perez, Giulia, and Stephanie Vaquer, all of whom have the potential to become bona fide main event talent. Each of the three would benefit a ton from a Ms. Money in the Bank run and an almost guaranteed world title win in the near future.

Meanwhile, Naomi, having just turned heel, has been on a great run over the past few months, and she could solidify her character and enhance and thrust forth her career with an MITB win. Even Alexa Bliss, who has started to incorporate more traits from her OG "Goddess" character, is tailor-made for the role of Ms. Money in the Bank, with a win this Saturday moving her closer to a world title win after six years.

#1. John Cena & Logan Paul must not win at Money in the Bank

World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso has a lot of friends, but unfortunately, he has even more enemies to contend with right now across RAW and SmackDown. Uso, along with CM Punk and Sami Zayn, has been on the receiving end of several beatdowns of late, and besides Seth Rollins' crew and Gunther, The YEET Master now has to contend with John Cena and Logan Paul, too.

Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes, having been absent from weekly programming after being dethroned as Undisputed WWE Champion by John Cena at WrestleMania 41, also has the uphill task of not just avenging Cena's actions but winning back the title as well as the dignity, not just for himself but for the WWE Universe.

Neither Rhodes nor Uso can afford to take a loss, let alone a pin, in this main event match at Money in the Bank. Whether there are outside shenanigans or not, a DQ finish or a no-contest might very well make a large chunk of fans turn off WWE TV for good. The entire weight of the fan base now resides on the shoulders of two of the biggest babyfaces of this generation: Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso, and they must kickstart their noble quest for not just personal but collective glory this Saturday.

Cody Rhodes, or better yet, Jey Uso pinning Logan Paul, could put the social media megastar in both of their rearview mirrors once and for all, allowing Uso to start focusing on his World Heavyweight Championship and Cody Rhodes to focus on John Cena and the Undisputed WWE Title as we approach SummerSlam.

About the author Tathya Sachdev Tathya Sachdev is an undergraduate student majoring in English literature and an aspiring professional snooker player. Before joining Sportskeeda's WWE Trends division, Tathya spent a year as a news writer for eWrestlingNews and Wrestling Headlines and has contributed editorials to various publications.



Tathya got hooked on wrestling during the Road to WrestleMania 34 when there was widespread speculation about a potential John Cena vs The Undertaker match because they had always been the two most popular stars amongst the casual viewing audience in the country. The buildup to their match fueled his curiosity. Despite the brief match, he began exploring wrestling through Sportskeeda during this time, which led him to become passionate about the industry.



CM Punk is a standout figure for Tathya, as he believes the star is a true master of blending fiction and reality in wrestling. Among a whole lot of things about CM Punk, he also resonates with Punk's mantra: "I'm straight edge, and straight edge means I'm better than you."



Tathya interviewed wrestling stars such as Gunther and Drew McIntyre at the WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023 in Hyderabad. Know More