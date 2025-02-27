3 Mistakes WWE shouldn’t make with Roman Reigns upon his return

Roman Reigns is once again on a sabbatical from WWE. He was taken off TV after Royal Rumble 2025, where Seth Rollins ambushed him with a Curb Stomp. With many expecting Reigns to win the match and main event WrestleMania again, his elimination was a surprise.

Roman's absence is reportedly due to a reason, and even though the exact nature of his injury hasn't been revealed, he can return well before WrestleMania 41. However, the Triple H-led creative team should carefully handle Roman Reigns this time since Cody's popularity has waned a bit, and the promotion would need Roman to step up on the occasion.

Thereby, this listicle will enumerate three things WWE shouldn't do with The OTC.

#3 Shouln't make him a tweener

Roman Reigns has been a face in WWE for the past few months. After a lengthy heel run of nearly four years, The Big Dog returned as a babyface at SummerSlam last year and since then has remained one.

However, WWE should not make the mistake of making him a heel and face simultaneously. Having Reigns as a tweener would serve no purpose. Although superstars like The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and CM Punk have thrived as tweeners, this role won't suit Reigns.

It would be fine for him if he came back as a face and continued his rivalry with Seth Rollins and Punk.

#2 Roman Reigns must not lose to either CM Punk or Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 41

It's speculated that Roman Reigns will get in a triple-threat match at WrestleMania 41 against Seth Rollins and CM Punk. Reigns can set this contest by returning to the Elimination Chamber, attacking Rollins and Punk, and getting them eliminated. This way, he could exact revenge on them for his elimination at Royal Rumble.

However, WWE should not book a loss for him at Mania because that would severely damage his credibility among fans. Reigns is one of WWE's top faces, and the company needs the babyfaces to win and sell merchandise. A loss at WrestleMania 41 would be disadvantageous for The OTC and the company.

#1 Shouldn't put him with Solo Sikoa

Roman Reigns has had enough duels with his cousin Solo Sikoa, and the company should not make a mistake by bringing the two against each other again. From SummerSlam 2024 till their Tribal Combat fight on January 6, 2025, Reigns feuded with Solo for nearly six months.

Their rivalry seems done and dusted now, with The OTC gaining the Ula Fala after beating The Street Champ in the Tribal Combat fight. Further, Solo's current storyline with Jacob Fatu is simmering hot, and the fans would be more interested in seeing their rivalry than in seeing Reigns coming and smashing Solo again. Therefore, bringing Solo and Roman Reigns for yet another feud would be a bad idea, and the promotion shouldn't push it any further.

