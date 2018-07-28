3 most likely options for The Undertaker at SummerSlam

The Undertaker faced Brock Lesnar in a rematch at SummerSlam

The Undertaker is one of the all-time greats of the WWE. He is a definite future Hall of Famer, and is immensely popular with the fans, despite the demonic nature of his character. Taker has taken on a part-time role since 2011 and shows up mostly only for his Wrestlemania angles and feuds. He has made a few appearances outside of Wrestlemania in 2015 and early 2017, as well as the Greatest Royal Rumble Event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and Madison Square Garden Live Event earlier this year.

SummerSlam is just a few weeks away and WWE is trying to pull off some great shocks this year. After Taker looked good in the ring at Wrestlemania, many WWE officials were hoping that he could wrestle more often this year, perhaps three or four more times. He wrestled Rusev in a casket match at The Greatest Royal Rumble and recently took part in a tag-team match during a live event in Madison Square Garden. Taker last wrestled at SummerSlam in 2015 and is heavily rumored to take part in the annual extravaganza this year.

Although Taker's name hasn't been brought up on WWE programming in the past few weeks, there are rumours being reported that WWE is considering Taker for a match at SummerSlam. Moreover, John Cena's cryptic post on social media has also fueled rumors of a potential Undertaker return.

Many of the current WWE superstars, like Finn Balor and Bobby Lashley, are without matches heading into SummerSlam. Legends like John Cena are rumored to take part at SummerSlam. The possibilities are uncountable for the Deadman, but let's look at the most probable and likely options for Taker at SummerSlam#1

#1 The Undertaker Vs Lesnar(c) Vs Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship:

Undertaker at Wrestlemania 33

Okay, hear me out. Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar are the only two stars to have ever defeated The Undertaker at Wrestlemania. It's really ironic that neither of these two, have brought up this fact during their intense rivalry. Taker hasn't exacted revenge on Roman and he still has a bone to pick with Lesnar, after Lesnar won their rematch at Hell in a Cell. Adding Taker to the fray would add some excitement and intrigue to this terrible rivalry.

Roman Reigns Vs Brock Lesnar IV has no one interested, these two have faced off multiple times in the past and the crowd has clearly voiced their opinions about the match. Undertaker's inclusion into the match would make sense from a story-line perspective and would give casual fans a reason to tune into this match at SummerSlam. Taker's inclusion would prevent a crowd backlash against the equally disliked Roman Reigns and Lesnar as Taker is the most respected star on the roster.

Taker doesn't have to win the match and he shouldn't. Taker shouldn't take the pinfall either, Lesnar should. However, the odds of this match happening are slim.

