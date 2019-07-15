3 Negative consequences from Brock Lesnar's cash-in and 3 positive ones at Extreme Rules 2019

Brock Lesnar is once again the Universal Champion

Brock Lesnar surprised WWE fans when he arrived at Extreme Rules, and shocked everyone when he went on to cash in his contract and then defeat Seth Rollins to win the Universal title for the third time.

The Beast arrived to the ring after Rollins and his partner and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch had defeated Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans, and retained their titles in the finale of Extreme Rules.

With Lesnar now champion, what effect will his victory have on WWE? Let's take a look at 3 negative consequences from Brock Lesnar's cash-in and 3 positive ones at Extreme Rules 2019:

Positive: Baron Corbin no longer in the Universal title picture

Seth Rollins and Baron Corbin have feuded for quite some time

Baron Corbin seems to be a hard-working Superstar, who is the archetypal "company man", who will do everything that the management asks of him. Corbin is a good mid-card heel, who can annoy and get in the skin of the WWE Universe, but WWE made a huge mistake by putting him in the Universal title picture, that too against a phenomenal Superstar like Seth Rollins.

Corbin never really cut it against Rollins and there was a desperate need for WWE to change things up to not destroy Rollins' reign as Universal champion. With Lesnar now in the Universal title picture, it's got the big belt feel again, which was sorely lacking when Rollins feuded with Corbin.

Corbin is average in the ring and his heel gimmick has been overused and it didn't really help put over Rollins, which is the role of a heel in the title picture.

