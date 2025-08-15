3 New Bloodline members who could debut in WWE at Clash in Paris 2025

WWE Clash in Paris 2025 will air live on August 31, 2025, from the Paris La Défense Arena. Already, John Cena, Seth Rollins, CM Punk, and more have officially announced to participate in the PLE.In recent premium live events, fans have seen The Bloodline Saga, witnessing major developments and the arrival of new members. In this article, we will discuss three new Bloodline members who may debut at Clash in Paris 2025.#3. Zilla Fatu might debut in WWEZilla Fatu has already hinted at his WWE arrival on many occasions, but his debut is yet to unfold. Even Zilla offered Jacob Fatu help against MFT when the Solo Sikoa faction was overpowering him.After anticipating his debut for a long time, the 25-year-old star might finally arrive in the Stamford-based promotion at Clash in Paris on August 31. With this, he could be incorporated into the storyline with the MFT, which could be a great way to build more buzz around his name.In a recent conversation with Chris Van Vliet, Zilla mentioned that he still feels he has more time to grow and confirmed he is not yet ready for a WWE debut.#2. Lance Anoa'i could finally make his presence feltLast year, reports surfaced that Lance Anoa'i had officially signed with the sports entertainment juggernaut, but he has yet to make his presence felt. The source revealed that he was injured, which caused a delay in his debut. So, if the creative team feels it's right and Lance is medically cleared to compete, he might appear at Clash in Paris 2025.For those unaware, the 33-year-old had already appeared on WWE television around May 2019, when he faced Shane McMahon in a match on Monday Night RAW. Roman Reigns made the save for him from a post-match assault by Shane and Drew McIntyre.#1. Journey FatuSLAPPA Wrestling @Slappa_WWELINKJourney Fatu 🚨 Imma need WWE to sign this man, the brother of Jacob, the next Bloodline member ☝️🩸 &quot;who?&quot; Check the editJourney Fatu is another real-life Bloodline member who might make his debut at Clash in Paris. Journey is the brother of Jacob Fatu, and it will all make sense if he arrives at the international PLE to join forces with The Samoan Werewolf and form an alliance.The WWE Universe is already impressed with the moveset of Journey and can't wait to see him in World Wrestling Entertainment. The star is already competing in the squared circle in independent promotions and seems ready to make his debut in the Stamford-based company.