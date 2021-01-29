3 Part-time WWE Superstars fans want to see return and 3 they don't

Over the last decade, the idea of part-timers in WWE has been a polarizing subject. While it's widely acknowledged that part-time legends add a lot of casual fan interest during times like WrestleMania season, only a few of them are welcomed back to WWE with open arms.

There are various reasons for his, and we explain why with the following examples on both sides of the coin.

Note: Triple H is omitted from this list since he stated last year that he was 'happy' being a full-time office guy, and doesn't seem as keen to return to the ring.

#3. WWE fans want to see return: John Cena

John Cena at WrestleMania 36

It's hard to argue against the idea that John Cena is the most popular and beloved WWE part-timer. It's interesting because he spent a full decade being arguably the most polarizing star in WWE history.

It was only after he became a part-timer in late 2015 that WWE fans began to understand the value that Cena had. The fact that he was able to carry WWE on his shoulders as the franchise player for a decade is a feat that nobody before him achieved. The elite group in WWE is considered to have four Superstars - Hulk Hogan, 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin, The Rock, and John Cena.

While Hulk Hogan had a long and impactful tenure, it didn't reach the length of John Cena's run on top. As for Steve Austin and The Rock, both of their runs as the face of WWE was relatively short-lived (but extremely impactful in the grand scheme of things).

The fact that John Cena didn't make his return at a show in which the tagline was "you'll never see it coming" deeply offends me, WWE you need to do better. — Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) August 26, 2020

Advertisement

When John Cena transitioned into a WWE part-timer, he took on a different role. Not only did he face many of the up-and-coming WWE stars, but he mostly put them over in a big way. That level of selflessness was never seen in a top guy before him, and every time he returns to WWE, it truly feels special.

Not only is he among the last 'larger-than-life' characters that exist in WWE, but the fact that he hardly has a match per year makes his rare appearances more impactful.

I want John Cena to Return at the Rumble ❤️ 👌



That's the tweet. — 𝗔𝗷𝗶𝘁 𝗞𝘂𝗺𝗮𝗿 𝗝𝗵𝗮 👌 (@srk_akjha) January 3, 2021

John Cena will be welcomed back to WWE positively for a while to come. He's still in great physical shape and can go in the ring. It's been two years now since we've seen John Cena in a traditional match. The last time he competed in the ring, he lost to Finn Balor on RAW.