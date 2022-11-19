3 pay-per-views WWE should bring back and 2 they shouldn't 

WWE is in safe hands under the new management. The overall quality of the product has immensely improved since Triple H took over.

The company has brought back many released superstars and is now looking forward to bringing back pay-per-views as well. However, it makes more sense to increase the value of the existing shows rather than an overflow in the number of shows.

Whilst rumors are circulating about the company considering bringing back the King of the Ring as a PLE, let's take a look at three other pay-per-views that need to resurface and two that shouldn't.

#5. Should: Night of Champions

Out of all the PLEs that WWE produces each year, one thing that needs a necessary change is having its champions defend their titles more often in PLEs, with substantial storylines.

The concept of Night of Champions pay-per-view is simple: all the championships in WWE have to be defended. It has presented some monumental matches and moments in the company's history.

Current champions like GUNTHER and Seth Rollins missed WWE Crown Jewel last month and are yet to be booked for Survivor Series: WarGames. The Intercontinental Championship match at Clash at the Castle this year was defended on a PLE for the first time since WrestleMania 37. It makes sense that the Night of Champions is brought back, thus meaning that all of the champions will make it to the card, at least on this night.

#4. Shouldn't: Bragging Rights

Bragging Rights had two installments - 2009 and 2010 editions.

Whilst objectively, both the editions of Bragging Rights were noteworthy, with Randy Orton vs. John Cena in a 60-minute Iron Man match taking place in 2009 and Daniel Bryan vs. Dolph Ziggler in 2010, it's the whole concept of brand warfare that would easily wear out. Survivor Series has used this concept from 2016- 2021.

With not much at stake other than a trophy that amounts to nothing, both the editions of Bragging Rights saw lackluster multi-man tag matches that were forgotten right after the show.

#3. Should: WWE Breaking Point

WWE Breaking Point was a one-off event that took place in September 2009.

There was only a single edition of this pay-per-view. Granted, it had a disappointing finish to an otherwise entertaining card from top to bottom.

In 2009, replacing Unforgiven's slot in September, the company introduced Breaking Point, which was built around the concept that the main matches would be contested in some variation of the submission type match.

The Submissions Count Anywhere match and the I Quit match is more than enough for this event to be deemed a success.

#2. Shouldn't: Armageddon

Armageddon ran for a whole decade between 1999-2008.

Armageddon has featured some of the most memorable matches, most notably the sole six-man hell-in-a-cell match pitting Kurt Angle, The Rock, Stone Cold, Rikishi, The Undertaker, and Triple H in the 2000 edition, the three stages of hell match between Shawn Michaels and Triple H in 2002, and Jeff Hardy's first World Championship win over Edge and Triple H in 2008.

The Chief Content Officer loves adding throwback elements to the product. While the King of the Ring looks confirmed to be returning, The Game should let Armageddon remain retired. Apart from a sense of nostalgia, the pay-per-view was nothing more than a December event. With Survivor Series taking place during Thanksgiving, WWE should stick to it being the last major show of the year before Royal Rumble, adding more importance to the "big-four" PLE that has been stale for a few years now.

#1. Should: Cyber Sunday/Taboo Tuesday

In the last few months, WWE has posted several matches from Cyber Sunday events on its official website. Here's hoping they bring it back in 2023.

The concept of the event is relevant today, and it's inconceivable why the company is not capitalizing on it. Ahead of its time, Taboo Tuesday/Cyber Sunday was basically the event in which WWE.com held polls to allow the WWE Universe to decide on opponents and stipulations.

Being an interactive event with fans all over the world, WWE should consider bringing back this event and taking maximum advantage of the billions of social media users and their multiple platforms across the globe.

Which pay-per-view events do you want to see in WWE again? Let us know in the comments section below.

