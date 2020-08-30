3 Positives and 2 negatives of Roman Reigns' alliance with Paul Heyman

The latest edition of WWE SmackDown was a highly-anticipated show, as the WWE Universe couldn't wait to see the progression of Roman Reigns' return angle. The Big Dog made his surprise return at SummerSlam 2020 and destroyed both Braun Strowman and The Fiend to close out the show.

This week on SmackDown, WWE didn't disappoint one bit, as fans found out that the former Universal Champion had seemingly aligned with none other than Paul Heyman, one of the greatest managers to ever step foot in a wrestling ring. Wrestling Twitter blew up immediately and speculation began running rampant in regards to the future of a Reigns-Heyman partnership. There are tons of possibilities here, and WWE is on its way to turn Reigns into the biggest heel today. In the following slideshow, we will take a look at 3 positives of this partnership and 2 negatives of the same.

#5 Paul Heyman's mic-skills are going to be a major factor in Roman Reigns getting over as a top heel (positive)

Paul Heyman

Let's face it, Roman Reigns couldn't have gotten a better mouthpiece than Paul Heyman. Brock Lesnar's advocate is currently one of the greatest talkers in the business, as well as in the history of pro-wrestling. Heyman was with Lesnar during his first WWE run in 2002-04 and resumed their alliance soon after Lesnar came back to WWE in 2012. He has been hyping up Lesnar's matches ever since and is a big reason why The Beast got over with the WWE Universe despite not being much of a talker.

Roman Reigns is kind of in the same boat. It isn't a secret that Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose were always better on the mic than Roman Reigns when the trio was a part of The Shield. Reigns' issues as a talker became clear as day when The Shield split. He did improve a bit as time passed, but having Paul Heyman talk for him is the best thing that could have happened to him, now that he is displaying heelish tendencies. Heyman's promos hyping up Reigns as a mega heel would only help establish The Big Dog as a major villain going forward.